Border Patrol leader: 'We can't wave the white flag' on border crisis

Multiple Texas counties to declare border crisis an ‘invasion’ as migrant numbers increase

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Border Patrol Council V.P. Art Del Cueto on Texas counties pushing the federal government to help border with crisis.

Border Patrol Council Vice President Art Del Cueto told "America Reports" that border patrol and the U.S. government can’t give up on the border crisis.

ART DEL CUETO: You can't wave the white flag. You know, Texas has it. It is very good understanding of what needs to be done. So they're trying to do something. They're trying to enforce it. It's bringing the media attention, if nothing else, down to that area. And people need to understand it's not just happening in Texas. It's happening on their entire southern border. And somebody needs to keep speaking up about it. So, you know, I commend everyone down there in Texas for actually bringing so much media attention to it, talking about it, because something needs to be done. 

MULTIPLE TEXAS COUNTIES TO DECLARE BORDER CRISIS AN ‘INVASION’ AS NUMBERS INCREASE

We can't just be turning a blind eye and this administration has to take, you know, control of what's happening on our southern border. We hear the stories of fentanyl coming in, of heroin coming in, you know, the sex trafficking. And all of that is happening because the drug cartels. They realize they can focus on one and move agents to that area, so they can focus on that. All the while, they're bringing everything else across other areas of the border. Something needs to be done. Kudos to everyone out there in Texas because they're not going to wave the white flag, and no one should wave the white flag.

