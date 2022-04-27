Border patrol agents reportedly 'stunned' by Mayorkas' statements in House hearing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Many U.S. Border Patrol agents were reportedly shocked by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas' statements and behavior in a House committee hearing earlier Wednesday.

In an exclusive report from the Texas border for "Hannity", journalist Sara Carter said she spoke to numerous agents who offered that sentiment, while the CBP's chief said separately that illegal migrants should not be entrusting their lives to Mexican cartels.

"It's incredible," Carter said Wednesday. "A lot of agents have been stunned by his statements."

SARA CARTER: ‘ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE’ MAYORKAS PUT IN CHARGE OF UKRAINE THREAT

Host Sean Hannity noted Mayorkas responded to a question from Rep. Bennie Thompson, the Mississippi Democrat chairing the hearing, by saying the greatest terrorist-related threat comes from "domestic violent extremism," versus other threats like terror watchlist subjects being apprehended crossing the border.

"I've been on the phone with ICE officers, as well as Border Patrol agents who really cannot believe what Alejandro Mayorkas is saying," Carter said in response.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Many of them have called for his resignation. So this is certainly not going to end here and lawmakers are certainly going to continue to challenge him and the Biden administration in the upcoming months," she said.

Those sentiments were echoed in the hearing by several questioners, including Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., who also went further and pledged support for impeachment proceedings against Mayorkas if the GOP wins back the House.

"I ask you as a man: own this thing," Higgins entreated the secretary, adding that his handling of the border crisis is causing "disintegration of our national sovereignty."

Carter later interviewed Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz, who urged migrants not to put their lives in smugglers' hands:

"[Cartels] aren't taking into consideration that this is human life, and they're going to put them in dangerous conditions whether the back of a tractor-trailer, crossing the Rio Grande river at night with small children, or whether it's putting them in a train car," Ortiz said.