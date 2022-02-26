Bongino asks what happens when Putin loses support at home

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Unfiltered" host Dan Bongino asked Saturday just what Russian President Vladimir Putin is doing while trying to take away his people's freedom.

DAN BONGINO: Vladimir Putin — did he walk himself into a guerilla war? You know, it's one thing to take a city, a city like Kyiv, and sadly that may happen. But it's an entirely different thing to occupy a group of people who have a strong sense of national identity who don't want to be occupied. You have to ask yourself right now: Is this guy sane? I mean, seriously — is Vladimir Putin the same person we were dealing with just six months ago? What calculus what he was going through in his head thinking a city of 3 million people were the strong national identity?

…

Did he walk himself into a guerilla war? Now, keep in mind, Vladimir Putin is a strongman … And the body bags start to mount up. What happens when he loses support at home? The Russians aren't even polling a majority of support right now for him trying to keep Ukraine out of NATO, which wasn't even on the table. That's the whole thing about strongmen. Strongmen aren't democratically-elected.

WATCH THE FULL COMMENTARY BELOW: