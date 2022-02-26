Bongino asks what happens when Putin loses support at home
He asks if Putin is walking into a 'guerilla war'
"Unfiltered" host Dan Bongino asked Saturday just what Russian President Vladimir Putin is doing while trying to take away his people's freedom.
DAN BONGINO: Vladimir Putin — did he walk himself into a guerilla war? You know, it's one thing to take a city, a city like Kyiv, and sadly that may happen. But it's an entirely different thing to occupy a group of people who have a strong sense of national identity who don't want to be occupied. You have to ask yourself right now: Is this guy sane? I mean, seriously — is Vladimir Putin the same person we were dealing with just six months ago? What calculus what he was going through in his head thinking a city of 3 million people were the strong national identity?
…
Did he walk himself into a guerilla war? Now, keep in mind, Vladimir Putin is a strongman … And the body bags start to mount up. What happens when he loses support at home? The Russians aren't even polling a majority of support right now for him trying to keep Ukraine out of NATO, which wasn't even on the table. That's the whole thing about strongmen. Strongmen aren't democratically-elected.
