Bongino highlights double standard over Biden using same migrant facilities press criticized under Trump

The mainstream media is demonstrating a clear double standard by not calling out the Biden administration for utlizing the same migrant facilities as its predecessor, Fox News contributor Dan Bongino told "Outnumbered" Wednesday.

Bongino referenced a diagram posted on social media by Campus Reform Editor-in-Chief Cabot Phillips that illustrates the difference between the media’s coverage of the two administrations.

"It said: ‘Is Donald Trump your president?' 'Yes.' And when he is, they refer to his 'concentration camps,' 'cages,' and then with the exact same facilities [they ask]: ‘Is Donald Trump the president?’ ‘No.’ They're 'temporary facilities.'"

Bongino added that "expecting the media to cover this honestly is just a waste of everybody's time. That’s why nobody trusts the media anymore."

White House press secretary Jen Psaki defended the reopening of the facility for children Tuesay, describing it as a "temporary reopening" due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She added that the administration's "intention is very much to close it, but we want to ensure that we can follow COVID protocols as unaccompanied minors come into the United States."

Bongino noted that, the media's hypocrisy notwithstanding, "there are serious questions here, you know, on immigration.

"For the liberals who seem to have all the answers on immigration, well, what other laws can we ignore if immigration laws don't really matter?" he asked. "Can I just ditch Obamacare or taxes? It's a real question. I mean, you seem to think immigration laws don't matter.

"Second question: What's your answer for immigration?" he asked. "And third: What about Americans? Do we matter? I mean, we actually pay taxes. We follow the law.

And secondly, part two of that ... what about legal immigrants who came here through the legal process? Should we just sideline them too? Of course, they don't have answers to these because they don't have answers for anything. They just make it up as they go along."