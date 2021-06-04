Expand / Collapse search
Boehner: If Biden can’t get bipartisan infrastructure deal, he 'won't pull it off anywhere else'

Former House speaker argues 'there won't be a bill' without Republicans

Former House Speaker John Boehner argues infrastructure is the ‘most bipartisan issue on Capitol Hill’ and advises President Biden work with Republicans to find common ground.

Former House Speaker John Boehner stressed the importance of President Biden finding common ground with Republicans on an infrastructure deal, suggesting Friday on "America’s Newsroom" that the president will have difficulty accomplishing anything else in Washington if he flubs "the most bipartisan issue on Capitol Hill."

John Boehner: The best opportunity for President Biden to get an infrastructure deal is to find common ground with Republicans, whatever that might be. I'm not sure that President Biden and Democrats can pass an infrastructure bill on their own. The things that Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren want are not the things that moderate Democrats in either House or Senate want. And so I think his best path forward is to come to some agreement with Republicans on a big infrastructure package. Infrastructure has always been the most bipartisan issue on Capitol Hill. You can't pull it off on infrastructure. You're probably not going to pull it off anywhere else.

If they don't get it done with the Republicans. There won't be a bill. I don't I don't see how they get much of anything done. Bill, we had basically a 50-50 election. Joe Biden narrowly won the Electoral College. You got a 50 50 Senate and the Democrats have barely a majority in the House. This is not a prescription for one-party government. There's no mandate here for one party to do anything. What it is a prescription for is bipartisan government. And I think it's the only way anything's going to get done. 

