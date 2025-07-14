Expand / Collapse search
JD Vance

Bluesky liberals celebrate JD Vance being booed with his kids at Disneyland

Vance and his family faced protesters during their trip to the California theme park

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Californians protest against Trump admin's immigration policies during Vance's visit to Disneyland Video

Californians protest against Trump admin's immigration policies during Vance's visit to Disneyland

Demonstrators held protests against the Trump administration's immigration agenda during Vice President JD Vance's vacation to Disneyland. (via KTTV)

Left-wing Bluesky accounts defended Vice President JD Vance’s young children facing jeers and boos during their trip to Disneyland over the weekend.

Vance was with his wife Usha and their children at the California amusement park where they faced cheers and boos from park attendees. Their trip also drew a large protest outside the Grand Californian Hotel and along Disney Way over the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

As news about people booing Vance and his family, including his children, spread on the social media site Bluesky, some users encouraged the jeers for the kids to learn that their dad "is a piece of s---."

DEMS RUN TO THE BLUESKY BLOCK BUTTON AS VANCE TROLLS THEM ON THEIR OWN VIRTUAL TURF FOR SOLID WEEK

JD Vance, his wife Usha and daughter Mirabel

Second Lady Usha Vance looks back at U.S. Vice President JD Vance, carrying their daughter Mirabel as they disembark Air Force Two upon arriving at Rome Ciampino Airport, on April 18, 2025.  (KENNY HOLSTON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"People who feel bad for JD Vance’s kids as family gets booed at Disneyland. I get it, but better those kids know now what their father is about. Other kids are watching their parents get shipped off to gulags," Mother Jones editor-in-chief Clara Jeffery wrote.

She added, "Also, JD Vance knows he's going to be booed at Disneyland or the Kennedy Center or wherever. He doesn't have to go with his kids, but...he probably wants the optics of his family being booed. So...yeah."

"He uses his kids as human shields," former Ohio congressional candidate Shannon Freshour replied, linking to a story about Vance being confronted by pro-Ukrainian protesters while with his young daughter.

"This is gonna sound snarky but if your dad is a piece of s--- it's better to realize it sooner rather than later," former HuffPost reporter Michael Hobbes wrote.

University of Washington associate professor and astrophysicist Sarah Tuttle commented, "[I]t turns out finding out that JD vance is being booed in Downtown Disney is exactly the news I needed."

"Also, unless those kids have burner accounts on bluesky, hearing ordinary people boo is literally the only way they will learn he’s a piece of s---," author Elon Green wrote. 

The Vance's three children are 3, 5 and 8 years old.

Fox News Digital reached out to Vance’s team for comment.

FAMILY MATTERS: HOW VP VANCE, WIFE DELIVER 'NORMALCY TO THE KIDS IN A VERY ABNORMAL SITUATION'

Newsom and Vance

California Gov. Gavin Newsom also attacked Vice President JD Vance for his family trip to Disneyland. (Left: Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Right: Jacquelyn Martin - Pool/Getty Images)

One of the more notable critics of Vance’s Disneyland trip included California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who attacked Vance on X over the Trump administration’s recent ICE raids in the state.

"Hope you enjoy your family time, @JDVance. The families you’re tearing apart certainly won’t," Newsom wrote.

The vice president responded by thanking Newsom for the well-wishes without addressing the governor's comment about families being separated.

"Had a great time, thanks," Vance wrote back.

Fox News' Landon Mion contributed to this report.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.