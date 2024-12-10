Incoming border czar warns sanctuary city mayors 'Get the hell out of the way' or be prosecuted

President-elect Donald Trump’s new border czar warned local leaders that they will face justice if they defy the mass deportation effort.

Democratic leaders in blue states have declared that they will fight against the incoming Trump administration’s effort to mass deport illegal immigrants. Boston's city council voted unanimously to double down on obstructing Trump's plans for mass deportations. Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey and Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, all Democrats, are among those pushing back.

Tom Homan, the former acting ICE director and Trump’s border czar pick, told Dr. Phil that he is ready for such a showdown, and he has a concrete game plan for the changes that will occur when Trump takes office.

"Number one, we’ll secure the border. Number two, we’ll run the deportation operation, and number three, we’ll look for these 300,000 kids, we’ll find them too," he told the talk show host. "President Trump has been clear we're going to prioritize public safety threats and national security threats first because they pose the most danger to this nation."

FORMER ICE DIRECTOR TOM HOMAN ‘HONORED’ TO BE APPOINTED TRUMP'S BORDER CZAR: ‘WE HAVE TO FIX IT’

The incoming border czar added, "So day one we're going to be looking for these public safety threats, arresting them, detaining them and deporting them and if these Sanctuary City mayors don't wanna help, then get the hell out of the way, because we're coming, we're doing it."

Later in the show, Homan emphasized that lawmakers need to familiarize themselves with the actual legal text that states "if you knowingly conceal or harbor an illegal alien from a police officer, it is a felony. To impede a federal law enforcement officer is a felony, so don’t cross that line. We’ve got a strong AG coming in, Pam Bondi, and we will present these prosecutions, so you know, don’t test us!"

WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THOMAS HOMAN, TRUMP'S INCOMING ‘BORDER CZAR’

He emphasized that sanctuary cities "are sanctuaries for criminals only" and that that by defying efforts to get rid of criminal illegal migrants, "by them putting up roadblocks and being a sanctuary city, they’re going to get the exact result that they don’t want, more ICE officers in their neighborhoods."

He argued that the best thing that can be done with illegal immigrant criminals who have been arrested by local law enforcement is to be given to ICE so that they are not only removed from the community, but removed from the country too.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Let us protect the American citizens, let us protect the immigrant community, give us the bad guy," he said.

Fox News' Taylor Penley contributed to this report