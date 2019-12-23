Bloomberg News slammed for 'hit piece' on Sanders, Warren despite vow not to investigate 2020 Democrats

Bloomberg News was taking heat Monday over what has been described as a "hit piece" about 2020 Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., despite the outlet's controversial vow not to investigate the rivals of Bloomberg owner Michael Bloomberg, who is also running for president.

Last month, Bloomberg News drew criticism after its editorial board announced it would not investigate its CEO, who had just entered the 2020 race, nor any of his Democratic competitors in order to be "fair" to the candidates. But Monday's report about the Sanders and Warren campaigns relying on Amazon -- contradicting both candidates' past attacks against the tech giant -- had critics aiming anew at Bloomberg News.

According to "federal campaign records reviewed by Bloomberg," the Sanders campaign shelled out $233,348.51 and the Warren campaign spent $151,240.90 on Amazon purchases "in the first nine months of 2019, mostly on office supplies." The report adds that Michael Bloomberg's campaign finance records weren't yet available because he had just entered the race in November.

The new Bloomberg article also lays out the Amazon "positions" of other Democrats running for president, as well as President Trump, and includes quotes about Amazon from the campaign trail.

"I stand in solidarity with the courageous Amazon workers engaging in a work stoppage against unconscionable working conditions," Sanders had previously said.

"Amazon crushes small companies by copying the goods they sell on the Amazon Marketplace and then selling its own branded version," Warren was on record saying.

Journalists on social media widely mocked the Bloomberg report.

"LOL...when your boss/owner is running for president and your news organization runs stories like this. Disgraceful," New York Magazine/HuffPo contributor Yashar Ali tweeted.

Bloomberg makes a few exceptions to its rule about not investigating Bloomberg’s opponents," The Intercept DC bureau chief Ryan Grim reacted.

Even Sanders campaign speechwriter David Sirota slammed the report.

"Less than a month after Bloomberg said a conflict of interest meant it wouldn’t investigate 2020 Dem candidates, Bloomberg publishes a ridiculous hit piece on Mike Bloomberg’s biggest critics in the race (and yes, the story is utterly ridiculous)," Sirota wrote.

Bloomberg News did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.