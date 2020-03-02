Would Bloomberg campaign spend $1 billion to beat Trump?

The chief national spokeswoman for former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg's presidential campaign declined to say Monday whether the Democrat is prepared to drop a total of $1 billion on the race before St. Patrick's Day.

"What we said is we will spend whatever it takes to beat Donald Trump," Sabrina Singh told "Bill Hemmer Reports." "We believe we are the best candidate to defeat Donald Trump, so we will do what we need to do to do that."

Host Bill Hemmer had pointed out the 78-year-old Bloomberg wants to make it through Super Tuesday and strongly compete in Florida, which holds its primary on March 17.

Singh agreed that Bloomberg would like to have a strong showing in the Sunshine State -- where his political foil President Trump now calls home -- and told Hemmer that the ex-mayor's previous commitment still stands.

Bloomberg is worth around $53 billion as of 2019, according to Forbes magazine.

Earlier Monday, Bloomberg told a crowd in Manassas, Va., that he wished Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg well after both announced their departure from the presidential field.

"I thought both of them behaved themselves," he said. "They represented their country and their states very well. I felt sorry for them. But I am in it to win it."

Fox News has confirmed that Klobuchar plans to endorse Biden on Monday night at a rally in Dallas. Texas is one of the 14 states holding contests on Super Tuesday. The Associated Press reported that Buttigieg also plans to endorse Biden at the same event.