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Hang Out With Sean Hannity

Blagojevich warns justice system is 'broken,' says his case was blueprint for Trump prosecutions

Former Illinois gov joins Hannity podcast, warns of 'Soviet-style' tactics and 'greatest constitutional crisis' since Civil War

Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
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Blagojevich says Trump, Manafort victims of 'weaponized' justice system Video

Blagojevich says Trump, Manafort victims of 'weaponized' justice system

Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich warns prosecutors are using 'Soviet-style tactics' to target political adversaries, on 'Hang Out with Sean Hannity.'

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Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich sounded the alarm on what he calls a "broken" justice system, claiming the tactics used against him paved the way for the later prosecution of President Donald Trump.

Blagojevich, a former Democrat turned Trump ally, spent nearly a decade in prison after being found guilty of corruption in 2011. He has long maintained his innocence, arguing that the actions he was imprisoned over were simply routine aspects of politics.

"If they want to get you, they do this. And we saw what they did to President Trump, which is unprecedented, unbelievable. I really believe they started with me," Blagojevich said on the "Hang Out with Sean Hannity" podcast.

In FBI wiretaps, Blagojevich was heard discussing his power to appoint a successor to the Senate seat vacated by Barack Obama after he was elected president in 2008. Prosecutors argued the wiretaps proved he planned to use the appointment to secure personal political favors.

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Rod Blagojevich speaks after presidential pardon.

Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich speaks to the press outside his home in Chicago on Feb. 10, 2025, after being pardoned by President Donald Trump. Blagojevich was convicted in 2011 on corruption charges and sentenced to 14 years in prison. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

A jury also found he demanded donations from the head of a children’s hospital in return for state support and extorted donations from racing executives in exchange for favorable legislation.

"These weaponized, politicized prosecutors who are abusing their power. It’s uncontrolled, their power, unlimited resources, and they're creating non-crimes for things that are routine and necessary in politics and government," Blagojevich said.

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Trump commuted Blagojevich’s sentence in 2020 before granting him a full pardon in 2025. After leaving the White House, Trump faced several legal battles that he, like Blagojevich, blasted as political "lawfare."

Donald Trump sits in the courtroom during his hush money trial at Manhattan Criminal Court

Then-former President Donald Trump sits in the courtroom during his hush money trial at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 21, 2024, in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

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Beyond Trump, Blagojevich also compared his case to Paul Manafort, Trump’s former campaign chair who was convicted of financial crimes before being pardoned.

"Those tactics they used to pressure and squeeze Paul Manafort to say things about Trump that weren’t true, those are Soviet-style, KGB, police-state tactics in the United States of America."

Rod Blagojevich speaks

Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich speaking to the press outside the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in Chicago on Aug. 2, 2021, where he filed a lawsuit claiming the Illinois General Assembly violated his civil rights by removing him from office and barring him from holding future elected office. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

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"It’s very corrupt. And again, when you inject it into the political process, it’s even more corrupt. This is the greatest constitutional crisis in American history since the Civil War," he added.

Four separate cases were brought against Trump during his reelection bid: a Georgia RICO case, a classified documents case, a federal election interference case and a New York "hush money" case.

Hannity's twice-weekly podcast launched this month, featuring interviews with Stephen A. Smith, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. John Fetterman and more. 

Madison is a writer for Fox News Digital on the Flash team.

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