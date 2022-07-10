Blackburn rips Biden's 'China-first policy': It's like Hunter Biden is negotiating these deals
Biden is leaning toward ending parts of Trump's suite of tariffs against China, according to reports
During an interview on "Sunday Morning Futures," Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn slammed President Biden's foreign policy agenda as a threat to national security.
SEN. MARSHA BLACKBURN: This week, I said, ‘Hey, did the tariffs help or hurt?’ They said, ‘Marsha, it keeps China from dumping into the US.’ You have to keep those. And secondly, sending 5 million barrels of oil. China getting a million barrels of our Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
Maria, this is dangerous. It's a national security issue. It would lead you to believe Hunter Biden is out here negotiating these deals because Unipack is tied to a company that Hunter is doing some business with. This is wrong, and people are fed up with this. It is a China-first policy, not an America-first policy. It has got to end.
