Blackburn rips Biden's 'China-first policy': It's like Hunter Biden is negotiating these deals

During an interview on "Sunday Morning Futures," Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn slammed President Biden's foreign policy agenda as a threat to national security.

SEN. MARSHA BLACKBURN: This week, I said, ‘Hey, did the tariffs help or hurt?’ They said, ‘Marsha, it keeps China from dumping into the US.’ You have to keep those. And secondly, sending 5 million barrels of oil. China getting a million barrels of our Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

Maria, this is dangerous. It's a national security issue. It would lead you to believe Hunter Biden is out here negotiating these deals because Unipack is tied to a company that Hunter is doing some business with. This is wrong, and people are fed up with this. It is a China-first policy, not an America-first policy. It has got to end.

