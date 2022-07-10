Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS
Published

Blackburn rips Biden's 'China-first policy': It's like Hunter Biden is negotiating these deals

Biden is leaning toward ending parts of Trump's suite of tariffs against China, according to reports

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Biden’s tariffs are a ‘China first policy’: Sen. Marsha Blackburn Video

Biden’s tariffs are a ‘China first policy’: Sen. Marsha Blackburn

Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn criticizes President Biden’s foreign policy, saying it’s like Hunter Biden is the one negotiating on ‘Sunday Morning Futures.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

During an interview on "Sunday Morning Futures," Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn slammed President Biden's foreign policy agenda as a threat to national security.

POMPEO SAYS CHINESE THREAT 'INSIDE THE GATES' AMID RISING FEARS ABOUT RISK TO US DATA, ECONOMIC SECURITY

SEN. MARSHA BLACKBURN: This week, I said, ‘Hey, did the tariffs help or hurt?’ They said, ‘Marsha, it keeps China from dumping into the US.’ You have to keep those. And secondly, sending 5 million barrels of oil. China getting a million barrels of our Strategic Petroleum Reserve. 

US President Joe Biden meets with China's President Xi Jinping

US President Joe Biden meets with China's President Xi Jinping (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Maria, this is dangerous. It's a national security issue. It would lead you to believe Hunter Biden is out here negotiating these deals because Unipack is tied to a company that Hunter is doing some business with. This is wrong, and people are fed up with this. It is a China-first policy, not an America-first policy. It has got to end. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Chinese media ‘celebrates’ the assassination of Japan’s former prime minister Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.