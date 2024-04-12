JESSE WATTERS: No amount of DEI is going to dig Biden out of this hole

Fox News host Jesse Watters says President Biden has no idea how to relate to everyday Americans, especially Black Americans, on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: Biden shuffled up to the podium and bragged about everything he's done for Black Americans: Rebuilding races, highways, keeping ObamaCare, and of course, saving the planet.

...

SUPPORTER WHO HUGGED TRUMP AT ATLANTA CHICK-FIL-A SAYS MEDIA ISN'T HONEST ABOUT BLACK COMMUNITY'S SUPPORT

Joe has no clue how to relate to any American, let alone Black Americans. Nobody has time for electric buses or racist highways, and you can't take credit for ObamaCare. It has your boss's name on it. Biden didn't even have the guts to show up in person. Obama was there, and he didn't need any help with the Black vote. It's called retail politics. You show up, shake hands, show people you're real.

...

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP