Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

JESSE WATTERS: No amount of DEI is going to dig Biden out of this hole

Watters reacts to Biden bragging about everything he has done for Black Americans

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Jesse Watters: Biden can't be honest because he is terrified of alienating his base Video

Jesse Watters: Biden can't be honest because he is terrified of alienating his base

Fox News host Jesse Watters reacts to former President Trump's viral visit to Chick-fil-A and President Biden's dwindling popularity on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Fox News host Jesse Watters says President Biden has no idea how to relate to everyday Americans, especially Black Americans, on "Jesse Watters Primetime." 

JESSE WATTERS: Biden shuffled up to the podium and bragged about everything he's done for Black Americans: Rebuilding races, highways, keeping ObamaCare, and of course, saving the planet. 

...  

SUPPORTER WHO HUGGED TRUMP AT ATLANTA CHICK-FIL-A SAYS MEDIA ISN'T HONEST ABOUT BLACK COMMUNITY'S SUPPORT 

Joe has no clue how to relate to any American, let alone Black Americans. Nobody has time for electric buses or racist highways, and you can't take credit for ObamaCare. It has your boss's name on it. Biden didn't even have the guts to show up in person. Obama was there, and he didn't need any help with the Black vote. It's called retail politics. You show up, shake hands, show people you're real. 

... 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Nobody is taking this administration seriously. CNN searched day and night to find Biden superfans. Even they're laughing at them. ... We're laughing, too. Today, we're finding out Biden's campaign put up a job posting for a new DEI director: $120 grand a year, if anybody's interested. No amount of DEI is going to dig Biden out of this hole. He either needs to start being honest with voters or he needs to hustle off the stage.  

This article was written by Fox News staff.