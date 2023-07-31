Democrats 'failing epically' to reach Black male voters heading into 2024, activist warns

Democrats are worried about Black male voter turnout as they campaign for 2024 and some argue the party is "failing" to reach Black males and younger Black voters, the Washington Post reported.

Internal party analysis reportedly showed that Black male turnout and younger Black voter turnout were much lower in certain states in the 2022 midterms.

"The Democratic Party has been failing epically at reaching this demographic of Black men — and that’s sad to say," W. Mondale Robinson, founder of the Black Male Voter Project, told the Washington Post. "Black men are your second-most stable base overwhelmingly, and yet you can’t reach them in a way that makes your work easier."

Robinson told the outlet that Black men are "sporadic or non-voters" in multiple battleground states.

He added that the Democratic Party was too focused on "conservative-leaning White women."

"We have to meet them where they are and we have to show them why the political process matters and what we have accomplished that benefits them," Cedric L. Richmond, a senior adviser at the Democratic National Committee, told the outlet.

He told the Post that the Biden administration would focus on "making Black voters aware of how they have benefited from Biden administration policies," the outlet reported.

A poll from May showed President Biden was bleeding Black voter support, as only 41 percent of Black adults said they wanted Biden to run for a second term, and just 55 percent said they would likely support him in the general election.

These figures starkly contrast with his first few months in office, when 9 out of 10 Black voters approved of the job he was doing.

"There is a slow leaking of Black men from the base because the issues that they care about aren’t being addressed," Branden Snyder, executive director of Detroit Action, said. "We have politics that were created by both Democrats and Republicans that don’t get to the heart of what our community cares about."



Reparations activists told Fox News Digital that the president was blowing off Black voters.

"I believe the Biden administration's stance is emblematic of the Democratic Party's benign neglect of Black voters – ADOS [American descendants of slavery] voters more specifically," Yvette Carnell, president of the ADOS Advocacy Foundation, told Fox News Digital. "Black voters are whipped into a frenzy around election time, and Republicans are made into boogeymen who, as Biden himself said back in 2012, want to 'put y'all back in chains .' It's fear-mongering, rather than offering a reparations framework or a transformative Black agenda that we can actually get excited about."

