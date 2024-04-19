Black parents tell Dr. Phil they're angry with government for funding illegal migrants as taxpayers struggle

Two Black parents struggling to make ends meet criticized how the federal government is managing the economy and their tax dollars on a Thursday night episode of Dr. Phil.

Dr. Phil opened the episode by saying America should be a meritocracy "where those who work hard, have talent and add value are rewarded," but that its current state is another story. He then introduced two parents, Jordan and Leticia, who said that despite both of them working multiple jobs to support their family, life under the current government has made the American dream unachievable.

"The American dream is the American nightmare," Jordan said in an introductory segment, juxtaposing how he thought that a college degree would lead to a stable and prosperous life.

"My wife wants to have another baby, but we just can’t afford it," he continued. "Only half my family has health insurance right now. My income is not keeping up with inflation. We’re paying $100 for the same $40 worth of groceries, and the rent went up as well. Gas prices have gone up."

Later in the show, Dr. Phil asked, "How do you feel when you see money being spent by the government on other things? They’re spending money on migrants that are coming in, they’re spending money on foreign causes, they’re spending money on a lot of things, but it keeps costing more and more and more just to live here. All of that is because of the economy and the fact that they’re just, as I said when we started, they’re just printing more money."

Leticia said it felt like a slap in the face to taxpayers like herself. Jordan was similarly frustrated by money being spent on migrants.

"I’m all for legal migration, but … we’re being last, you know? We’re being crushed," he said. "The middle class are the ones who are hurting. We’re in the bracket where we make too much to get help [but] still feel the pressure of gas prices."

In a later segment, Leticia offered a similar comment.

"The state of our country right now is disgusting. We're definitely angry at the government," she said. "We pay taxes for illegal immigrants, for the homeless and for people that aren't even working, and we’re people that are working and are barely surviving."

Jordan said, "I’m angry at our leadership. The American people deserve better. We’re taking care of everybody. What about us? We need help. I’m angry at the system that has failed us over and over and over again. We’re being crushed."

Dr. Phil later expressed frustration over people who get paid not to work.

"Now, is it just me or is the system turned on its head?" he asked.

"And these guys are not working one job, they’re not working two jobs, they’re not working three — they’re working four jobs," Dr. Phil said, referring to his guests. "They’re making $1,000 more than these people who aren’t working at all."

"You know why? Because you’re paying for these people to stay home," he continued. "What the hell?"