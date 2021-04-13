BLM says reports about co-founder's pricey properties part of 'tradition of terror by [W]hite supremacists'

Black Lives Matter issued a forceful statement Tuesday in defense of its self-described "Marxist" co-founder over her recent purchases of multi-million-dollar properties.

According to multiple reports, Patrisse Khan-Cullors recently bought a $1.4 million home in an exclusive Los Angeles neighborhood where just 1.4% of residents are Black. The home was one of four she had purchased on an apparent property spending spree totaling $3.2 million.

BLM defended Cullors in its statement and suggesting any scrutiny of the high-profile activist stemmed from racism.

"Patrisse Cullors is the Executive Director of Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation (BLMGNF). She serves in this role in a volunteer capacity and does not receive a salary or benefits," the statement began. "Patrisse has received a total of $120,000 since the organization's inception in 2013, for duties such as serving as spokesperson and engaging in political education work. Patrisse did not receive any compensation after 2019."

JASON WHITLOCK DEFIANT AFTER TWITTER LOCKS HIM OUT CRITICIZING BLM FOUNDER'S RITZY HOME PURCHASES

"Patrisse's work for Black people over the years has made her and others who align with the fight for Black liberation targets of racist violence. The narratives being spread about Patrisse have been generated by right-wing forces intent on reducing the support and influence of a movement that is larger than any one organization," BLM continued. "This right-wing offensive not only puts Patrisse, her child and her loved ones in harm's way, it also continues a tradition of terror by [W]hite supremacists against Black activists."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, Cullors appears to have had made another lucrative deal. The Daily Caller reported Tuesday that she received a whopping $191,000 while serving as the chairwoman of a Los Angeles-based jail reform group in 2019 through her consulting firm, Janaya and Patrisse Consulting.

Fox Business' Isabel Vincent contributed to this report.