Billy 'The Exterminator' reveals how to get rid of stoner rats plaguing New Orleans

Billy "The Exterminator" Bretherton is stepping up to give New Orleans officials advice after rats broke into the police department’s evidence room and appeared to get high on marijuana.

"It takes three things for successful rat infestation to get out-of-hand: that's food, harborage and water," Bretherton told "The Ingraham Angle" on Thursday. "If you have the trifecta, they're going to be extremely difficult to get rid of. Also, rats can multiply in many cases faster than the exterminator can kill and trap and get them out of there, so you're losing the battle every day."

The rats , who might ruin court cases by eating evidence, could be eradicated using zinc phosphide, the reality TV star and pest control technician advised.

WALL STREET VETERAN MARTY DOLAN EXPLAINS WHY HE'S RUNNING TO UNSEAT AOC: 'ENOUGH IS ENOUGH'

"They'd have to close the police station down for a day or two, and when they put that zinc phosphide out, I guarantee you — every rat is going to die," he said. "All they have to do is touch it. They don't have to eat it. They don't have to drink it. They don't have to live in it. All they have to do is step and walk on the dust, and they're done. We can do this if it gets that desperate."

Bretherton disputed reports that the New Orleans rats were "high." THC must be burned for the marijuana to take effect on the rats as raw cannabis alone will not get them high, he said.

The exterminator also showcased his snakes and said he relocates them. Rats, however, are a different story. Though he does not like to kill them, the species infests.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The "Billy the Exterminator" host has gone on animal adventures just about everywhere, even heading into a lions’ den.

"Production asked the zoologist, ‘Can Billy go into the lions’ den here and kind of interact with the lions?’ They're like, 'Yeah, sure. We raised them from when they were born, so they're real friendly. Billy shouldn't have a problem,'" he recalled. "I go into the enclosure and… these lions were as big as a Volkswagen Bug. Both of them were huge. As soon as I get in there, the female gets up, and because I smelt like their favorite cologne, she attacked me."

FOX News Digital's Emma Colton contributed to this report.