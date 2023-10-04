Watch man's hilarious reaction to finding large NYC rat walking on hood of car: 'Don't know where it went'

A man heading to an upstate New York wedding was in need of ‘road-dent insurance’ after finding that a large city rat had hitched a ride on his BMW car.

Kevin Coop's viral social media video caught his hilarious reaction to finding the rat that had made its way from the busy streets of Brooklyn to a quiet upstate New York road. Coop took the hilarious video while in Roscoe, New York, which is approximately two hours from New York City.

"I just got way upstate, and I brought a f****** rat with me from Brooklyn," Coop said in the video.

In the video, the hood riding rat is seen scampering up the hood of Coop's car before burying itself between the car's window shield.

"Holy sh**!" Coop is heard exclaiming. "Where did it go?"

In a follow-up video, Coop is seen evaluating the engine of his car with the rat seen scurrying around.

"Eww," a woman is heard yelling in the video.

"I don't know where it went," Coop is heard laughing.

In his video, Coop did not say if the ‘mouse-termind’ managed to escape to its new life in upstate New York.

The humorous video comes as New York City faces a continued spike in rat sightings, with a report released last fall noting the number of sightings has increased 70% compared to two years before.

Democratic Mayor Eric Adams has described rats as "public enemy number one," and City Council voted on a rat action plan in October 2022 to tackle the problem systematically.

In April, Adam's appointed Kathleen Corradi as New York City's first director of rodent mitigation, also referred to as a "rat czar."

The job description called for someone who is "somewhat bloodthirsty" and committed to "wholesale slaughter" of the disease-ridden rodents.

Fox News' Jon Brown contributed to this report.