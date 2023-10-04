Expand / Collapse search
Watch man's hilarious reaction to finding large NYC rat walking on hood of car: 'Don't know where it went'

The rat managed to escape New York City and travel on a car's hood to upstate New York

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
New York man reacts to large rat climbing on hood of car: 'Where did it go?' Video

New York man reacts to large rat climbing on hood of car: 'Where did it go?'

A man found that a Brooklyn, New York rat had traveled with him on the hood of his car to an upstate New York wedding. (Kevin Coop/IG@MisterCoop/AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)

A man heading to an upstate New York wedding was in need of ‘road-dent insurance’ after finding that a large city rat had hitched a ride on his BMW car.

Kevin Coop's viral social media video caught his hilarious reaction to finding the rat that had made its way from the busy streets of Brooklyn to a quiet upstate New York road. Coop took the hilarious video while in Roscoe, New York, which is approximately two hours from New York City.

"I just got way upstate, and I brought a f****** rat with me from Brooklyn," Coop said in the video.

Rat

Kevin Coop was driving from Brooklyn, New York to the upstate when he spotted a stowaway.  (Kevin Coop/IG@MisterCoop/AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX )

Rat

The rat was captured scurrying up Kevin Coop's car. (Kevin Coop/IG@MisterCoop/AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX )

In the video, the hood riding rat is seen scampering up the hood of Coop's car before burying itself between the car's window shield. 

NEW YORK CITY HIRING NEW ‘RAT CZAR’ TO HELP WITH CITY'S LONG-RUNNING BATTLE AGAINST RODENTS

"Holy sh**!" Coop is heard exclaiming. "Where did it go?"

Rat

The adventurous rat survived it's approximately 2-hour trip from New York City to upstate New York. (Kevin Coop/IG@MisterCoop/AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX )

In a follow-up video, Coop is seen evaluating the engine of his car with the rat seen scurrying around.

"Eww," a woman is heard yelling in the video.

NYC PLAGUED WITH LARGE INCREASE IN RAT SIGHTINGS: REPORT

"I don't know where it went," Coop is heard laughing.

In his video, Coop did not say if the ‘mouse-termind’ managed to escape to its new life in upstate New York.

rat on subway platform

A rat crosses a Times Square subway platform in New York City. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

The humorous video comes as New York City faces a continued spike in rat sightings, with a report released last fall noting the number of sightings has increased 70% compared to two years before. 

Democratic Mayor Eric Adams has described rats as "public enemy number one," and City Council voted on a rat action plan in October 2022 to tackle the problem systematically.

In April, Adam's appointed Kathleen Corradi as New York City's first director of rodent mitigation, also referred to as a "rat czar." 

The job description called for someone who is "somewhat bloodthirsty" and committed to "wholesale slaughter" of the disease-ridden rodents.

Fox News' Jon Brown contributed to this report.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.