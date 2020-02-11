GOP primary challenger Bill Weld: Trump doing nothing to stop climate 'catastrophe'

As the New Hampshire primary kicks off, former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld – who is running for the Republican presidential nomination against President Trump – called out the commander in chief on Tuesday for not making an effort to combat climate change.

“We’ve got the polar ice cap that’s going to melt with devastating consequences if we don’t get carbon out of the atmosphere,” Weld told “America’s Newsroom,” noting that he would plan ahead for an “environmental catastrophe.”

Weld – who held an event in New Hampshire on Monday – said that he identifies as “libertarian” within the Republican Party and would not support Trump in 2020.

“I might support a third-party candidate or someone else,” Weld said, also criticizing Trump for failing to reduce the national debt and plan for changes to the 21st-century workforce, including increased use of automation.

Trump said he was looking to get under Democrats' skin Monday with a rally in New Hampshire on the eve of the state's first-in-the-nation primaries, and he wasted little time — quickly reliving his dramatic State of the Union speech with a thinly veiled shot at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

Trump sped through his remarks to attendees unusually quickly, so that he could head to Dover Air Force base in Delaware late Monday night to participate in the dignified transfer of the remains of two soldiers killed recently in Afghanistan.

Before he departed the rally, the president made sure to thank Pelosi for giving Republicans the highest poll numbers they've "ever" had — or at least since 2005, according to a recent Gallup survey. Pelosi, who ripped up Trump's State of the Union address as soon as it concluded, was widely criticized especially after videos emerged showing she had visibly torn some of the pages in advance.

Trump said Republicans are more united than ever heading into the November election and he boldly predicted his party would retake control of the House of Representatives.

