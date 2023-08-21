Bill Maher urges Vivek Ramaswamy to stop rapping on the campaign trail: 'I'm telling you just as a friend'

Liberal comedian Bill Maher pled to Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy that his rapping on the campaign trail has to stop.

In recent weeks, Ramaswamy has embraced his roots of "Da Vek," his college-era alter ego that would perform rap to his classmates at Harvard and Yale.

The GOP hopeful broke into freestyle rapping during an appearance last month on "Fox & Friends" and he went viral earlier this month at the Iowa State Fair for performing Eminem's hit song "Lose Yourself."

On Sunday's installment of the "Club Random" podcast, Maher brought up the term "Renaissance man," something he described as someone "doing everything."

"So I'm into that. I'm into that," Ramaswamy said.

"You're a Renaissance man," Maher wondered.

"I wouldn't call myself a Renaissance man, but I respect the ideal and yes, I do have diverse interests," Ramaswamy responded.

The entrepreneur listed activities he's been doing on the campaign trail he admitted makes his team "nervous" from playing Richard Nixon's piano, hitting the tennis court with college kids, to rapping at the Iowa State Fair.

"Oh, I saw that. Don't do that again," Maher said.

"Oh, why not?" Ramaswamy asked.

"Because it didn't turn out well for Kendall Roy on ‘Succession,'" Maher responded, referring to a character from the hit HBO show.

"Guys who are not rappers rapping is just-- I'm telling you just as a friend," Maher continued.

"My view, Bill, is I do what I feel like doing at that moment," Ramaswamy doubled down, adding "That's the spirit of our Renaissance man."

"Yes, that's the problem," Maher shot back. "The idea of president ‘I do what I want at whatever moment' is not, like, an appealing thing. I see why your team is trying to take you away- Just the rapping. Tennis is great."

"Tennis is more fun anyway," the candidate added.

Maher later reminded Ramaswamy to stop rapping while he spoke about the candidate's appeal to "young men."

"You're going to appeal to young men, and young men tend right, right? I think that's the hardest people to get in the voting booth. They see a guy who looks like you, again, not rapping, but look, you dress sharp. You look like you could be at a club," Maher said.

While Maher isn't very fond of Ramaswamy's music skills, he did shower the millennial candidate with plenty of compliments.

"It's funny, you're such a good talker and you're such a likable guy. I think you really could go far," Maher told Ramaswamy.

"I must say you're one of the few guys who I find both disarming and alarming," Maher chuckled.

"Thank you, thank you Bill," Ramaswamy grinned. "That is a compliment."

"No, I mean it," Maher doubled down. "Look, you're attractive-looking. You're young. First of all, here's a big advantage you have. Biden and Trump, people hate this matchup, and they hate that these two geriatrics. You're, like, the most not that."

After the millennial candidate pointed out both President Biden and former President Trump are "over twice" his age, Maher jokingly added, "You've got color in your face. It's not either orange or ghostly."