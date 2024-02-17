Bill Maher cheers Dem in NY special election: 'Successfully flipped immigration issue,' 'ran to the right'

"Real Time" host Bill Maher was in a chipper mood Friday night following this week's special election in New York, insisting Democrats have "successfully flipped the immigration issue" on Republicans.

Democrats were victorious in flipping the congressional seat left vacant by ousted Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., with former Democratic Rep. Tom Suozzi handily defeating Republican newcomer Mazi Pilip in the highly-contested race.

During a panel discussion, Maher saw Suozzi's victory amid the immigration battle on Capitol Hill as a sign that Democrats are on the winning side of the issue.

"The biggest political news that happened this week was that the Democrats have successfully flipped the immigration issue," Maher began. "Immigration is now the No. 1 issue to voters. No. 1. ahead of the economy. This doesn't happen often. I think Chuck Schumer- I think he played them. And Mitch McConnell- he used to be the guy who played everybody else, he's lost a step. He's a little glitchy."

Maher went on to say that after the outcry of Republicans about the "invasion" at the border, "Democrats called their bluff" with the immigration bill that ultimately fell apart following GOP opposition.

"I mean, I could read you the quotes from Lindsey Graham and other people, prominent Republicans who said ‘We will never get a better bill than this,’" Maher said. "Republicans did not want- well Trump, did not want the Democrats to have a victory, so he told them to vote against their own bill. Now we have this guy, Tom Suozzi? He won the seat vacated by- vacated- he got his a** kicked out. Santos, now on Cameo- and this guy won the election in a state and outside a suburb of the city that is reeling from the migrant problem. And he won it.

"Here's Tom Suozzi. He said ‘What we need are strong ,outspoken pro-Israel Democrats that will stand up for Israel stand up to the extreme left.’ Hello, Tom Suozzi!" Maher exclaimed. "And he just said, Look, we have to close the border. He ran to the right! So I think that this is very good news if you're a Democrat. This, to me leads the way for them to win on the issue that looks like it's going to be the most important issue."

For years, Maher repeatedly warned Democrats about immigration being an issue they were on the losing side of. In 2021, he called the border crisis the "Achilles' heel" for liberals.

"I feel like this is the Democrats' version of health care for the Republicans The issue they don't really address, they don't seem to really have a plan for it. And always is their Achilles' heel come election time," Maher said at the time.

Last fall, he called President Biden's handling of the crisis a "disaster for Democrats."

"Trump today said he wants Biden to apologize because it looks like Biden was adopting his policy. This does not look good for the Democrats," Maher said in October. "Also they look like sanctuary city hypocrites. They were the ones who said, 'Look, we're the compassionate people. Everybody should get a shot here.' And then when they started sending — I mean the quotes from Eric Adams, this is the mayor of liberal New York, ‘This issue will destroy our city.'

He added, "The governor [Kathy Hochul], 'If you're going to leave your country, go somewhere else.' Keep walking is from the governor of New York? They put out a flyer in New York City now, says, ‘New York is one of the most expensive cities in the world. You are better off going to a more affordable city'… I understand there's a little ‘I told you so’ on the border."