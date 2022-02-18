Bill Maher rails against school mask mandates for kids: 'Creating a generation of Howie Mandels'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Real Time" host Bill Maher blasted ongoing mask mandates for children in schools, warning about potential long-lasting effects on an entire generation.

During the show's "Overtime" segment on YouTube, the panel discussed the successful recall effort in San Francisco that led to the ousting of three school board members for prioritizing wokeness over the well-being of their students.

Maher then asked Brooke Jenkins, the former assistant San Francisco district attorney who is leading the recall effort against liberal DA Chesa Boudin, if it was "about time to chuck" the masks on kids. Jenkins agreed.

"Having a 5-year-old in school right now, I would like to see them go," Jenkins said.

"They don't need them," Maher responded, referring to face coverings. "I mean, kids are the least, least vulnerable. To make these little children into Howie Mandels is what you're doing."

After chuckles from the panel and groans from the audience, Maher doubled down.

"No, it's true!" Maher exclaimed. "You're creating a generation of Howie Mandels, of little germ-paranoid munchkins. It's so ridic."

"It's a huge chunk of their lives," CNN analyst John Avlon said. "I mean, we've got young kids-"

"Especially when they're young," Maher jumped in. "I mean, that's the first thing they remember and it's going to get imprinted on them. I mean, kids are gross to begin with, you have to let them be gross. … They need also to get germs in their body!"

"Up to a point," Avlon said.

"But it's true!" Maher rebuffed. "It's how you get healthy! It's how you live with … You can't live in a world by getting rid of all germs or avoiding them! It's insane!"

Avlon agreed with Maher but then pivoted to how the vaccine debate is "so incredibly dumb" since "we've been doing mandatory vaccines in public schools kids forever," citing the polio vaccine.

"This is not any different, it's just what we need to deal with," Avlon said.

"Well, it couldn't be different if they are less vulnerable to it," Maher pushed back. "Kids are vulnerable to polio. They're not that vulnerable to this one. That's been true from the beginning."

"Of course, anybody can get anything at any time. That's possible, but we always have to go by the numbers," Maher added.