Bill Maher quips that UFO skeptics are now the ones who sound like 'conspiracy theorists' on aliens

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Bill Maher argued that a growing number of credible sightings by military personnel and intelligence officials suggests alien life may be observing Earth, saying skeptics are increasingly the ones sounding like "conspiracy theorists."

"My opinion changes when the information changes," Maher said Friday on "Real Time."

"Yes, there was a time when the only actual contact we heard about aliens was from rural people who had been abducted and anally probed," he quipped.

"But you don't hear about that anymore. Why? My guess is the aliens gathered all the information they needed about us… [and] now they seem to be in a different phase, they seem to want to be spotted. Why else for this constant ‘playing peek-a-boo’ with our military? And it's serious people [saying this] now."

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Maher pointed to reports from military pilots and government officials who have described encountering unidentified objects exhibiting capabilities far beyond known technology.

"They keep seeing things move through air and ocean in ways that defy our physics. Military pilots who say, ‘Yeah, I saw something doing Mach 10, and then it stopped on a dime and disappeared,’" he said.

"That's not a drone. That's not something from another country. Even Elon is like, 'Not me.""

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Maher also cited a growing number of lawmakers and officials who have acknowledged the unexplained phenomena, noting that the issue has moved well beyond fringe speculation.

"It’s not weirdos and beardos saying this," he said. "It’s guys with buzz cuts and security clearances who are spilling the tea, and politicians who you don't think are crazy people…"

He pointed to bipartisan interest in unidentified aerial phenomena, including past comments and actions from figures such as former Sen. Marco Rubio, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, as well as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who helped push for government investigations and transparency into the issue.

Maher also referenced high-profile remarks from former President Barack Obama, who appeared to acknowledge the existence of extraterrestrials, but later clarified his remarks on social media.

He wrote, "Statistically, the universe is so vast that the odds are good there's life out there. But the distances between solar systems are so great that the chances we've been visited by aliens is low, and I saw no evidence during my presidency that extraterrestrials have made contact with us. Really!"

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"They're real, but I haven't seen them," Obama said initially during an interview with US podcast host Brian Tyler Cohen.

"And they’re not being kept in… Area 51. There’s no underground facility unless there’s this enormous conspiracy, and they hid it from the President of the United States."

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Maher noted that Congress has already held historic hearings on unidentified aerial phenomena, noting how seriously the government is now treating sightings it still cannot explain.

"The government's official public line is, 'We don't know what these things are.'" he said, quipping, "But in private, what they say is, 'No, seriously, we don't know what these things are, but they didn't leak from a lab in China."