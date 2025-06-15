Bill Maher laments about former ABC reporter failing to be impartial with Trump social media rant

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Overtime" host Bill Maher called out former ABC reporter Terry Moran for his social media rant against President Donald Trump and Stephen Miller, arguing that he looked to the ex-ABC journalist to be "impartial."

"This guy's a reporter, what the f---?" Maher said on the "Overtime" segment of his show, "Real Time Will Bill Maher" on Friday, as his guest, Ian Bremmer, said there were "lots of jobs" in which someone could post what Moran did on social media and added, "journalism is not one of them."

Moran posted on social media that Trump and White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller were "world-class" haters on June 8, and then deleted the post. ABC News first announced they were suspending Moran but then ultimately parted ways with him.

"Lots of jobs you can have and do that, that is the one job I'm looking at you to be impartial, just give me the facts, I don't need to know this from you, Terry Moran," Maher said.

EX-ABC REPORTER FIRED OVER ANTI-TRUMP POSTS WARNS ‘WE WILL LOSE OUR DEMOCRACY’ AFTER PADILLA INCIDENT

Maher quoted Moran's description of Miller, which said, "Miller is a man who is richly endowed with a capacity for hatred, he’s a world-class hater, you can see this just by looking at him, because you can see that his hatreds are his spiritual nourishment, he eats his hate."

Shortly after suspending Moran, ABC News announced they were parting with the long-time correspondent.

"We are at the end of our agreement with Terry Moran and based on his recent post – which was a clear violation of ABC News policies – we have made the decision to not renew," a spokesperson for ABC News confirmed to Fox News Digital on Tuesday. "At ABC News, we hold all of our reporters to the highest standards of objectivity, fairness and professionalism, and we remain committed to delivering straightforward, trusted journalism."

ABC NEWS INSIDER SAYS THERE WAS 'NO ALTERNATIVE' BUT FOR NETWORK TO FIRE TERRY MORAN OVER ANTI-TRUMP POST

Moran immediately moved to Substack after parting ways with ABC News over the post.

He published his first Substack post on Friday, praising the opposition to Trump and those who have spoken out, writing, "We will lose this democracy if we do not use our voices."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

ABC News staffers told Fox News Digital that they were disappointed by Moran's rant.

"People love Terry here, I want to be clear, nobody thinks Terry is a bad person, but this was a very, very stupid thing to do in a time where all of our credibility is on the line," one ABC staffer told Fox News Digital, adding the entire journalism industry is fighting to win trust.

"You tweeted something, and you basically hurt all of us. We don’t need this sh-t," they added. "It sucks. It really sucks."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.