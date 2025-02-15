Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Media

Bill Maher calls out Boy Scouts gender neutral name change as the ‘kind of thing that gets Trump elected’

Regarding the rebrand to Scouting America, the HBO host compared the situation to a satire website, 'It’s such an Onion headline'

By Jeffrey Clark Fox News
Published
close
Boy Scouts name change follows decade-long identity crisis Video

Boy Scouts name change follows decade-long identity crisis

Former Scout leader, Jerry Gerlach, and Selby Chipman, an Eagle Scout of the 2021 inaugural female class, reacted to The Boy Scouts of America's name change and the organization's evolution. 

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Comedian Bill Maher marveled at the move by Scouting America, formerly The Boy Scouts of America (BSA), to change its name in an effort to be more inclusive. The HBO host called it "the kind of thing that gets Trump elected."

"The Boy Scouts of America cannot be called Boy Scouts anymore because it's exclusionary," Maher said in a stunned tone on his "Real Time" show, Friday. "Like there isn't a Girl Scouts? Like this is some kind of crime against nature. People are different."

"It’s such an Onion headline," Maher declared, referencing the satire website. "The whole f---ing country is such an Onion headline," he reiterated. 

The organization adopted the new name, Scouting America, on its 115th anniversary, "marking a pivotal moment in the organization’s journey," according to a statement released in early February.

HBO’S BILL MAHER CALLS OUT DEMOCRATS, SAYS PARTY LOST BECAUSE IT HAD A MESSAGE PEOPLE JUST DIDN’T LIKE

Bill Maher on HBO

Comedian and HBO host Bill Maher criticized Scouting America, formerly The Boy Scouts of America (BSA), for changing its name in an inclusion initiative. (HBO)

"This is the kind of thing that gets Trump elected," Maher said. "I've said it a million times here. Democrats, you lost a crazy contest to a crazy person." 

Former Democratic Congressman Tim Ryan asked what America is "giving young boys" and "what kind of structure, what kind of discipline, what kind of education" benefits boys. 

"A lot of those projects are really difficult," Ryan said. "They have to achieve. They have to put forth effort. They have to overcome failure. That's part of maturing and becoming a full functioning adult."

"And to take that away is insane," he continued, with Maher agreeing. "To say this is targeted toward young boys because young boys are different than young girls and so the approach needs to be different." 

BILL MAHER DOESN'T RULE OUT TRUMP'S GAZA STRIP PLAN, SAYS WAR-TORN TERRITORY 'COULD BE SOMETHING ELSE'

The Boy Scouts of America's CEO

President and CEO Roger Krone told the Associated Press there was "some backlash" to the name change but said there was a small spike in membership after initially announcing the rebranding in May. (The Associated Press)

President and CEO Roger Krone told the Associated Press there was "some backlash" to the name change but said there was a small spike in membership after initially announcing the rebranding in May.

"The fact that we were going with a more kind of gender-neutral name, a lot of people kind of wanted to know more about it," Scouting America CEO Roger Krone told the AP

The shift comes after a policy change in 2018 allowing girls to join the program. The organization began allowing gay youth in 2013 and ended a blanket ban on gay adult leaders in 2015. 

Fox News' Alexandra Koch contributed to this report. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Jeffrey Clark is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. He has previously served as a speechwriter for a cabinet secretary and as a Fulbright teacher in South Korea. Jeffrey graduated from the University of Iowa in 2019 with a degree in English and History. 

Story tips can be sent to jeffrey.clark@fox.com.