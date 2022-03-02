Bill Hemmer dives into the machinery behind the Russian military force

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

With Putin's invasion of Ukraine being ‘the most monumental thing’ that has happened in Europe since the end of World War II, Fox News host Bill Hemmer and Bill Whittle dive into the various military machines the Russians are using to attack Ukraine and how the country rebuilt its military force after the fall of the Soviet Union.

"It was an open secret that Vladimir Putin had plans to go into Ukraine. The deployment happened in real-time right before our eyes. We watched his soldiers move south. We saw his tanks massing at the border, and then on cue, they rolled, flew, and sailed uninvited into a sovereign nation," said Hemmer.

After the Soviet Union collapsed, so did now-Russia's military. "The entire Soviet arsenal was just left to rust-- just left to rust. Their submarines are rusting on the docks. Army's underprepared, underfed, underarmed," said Whittle.

Whittle explained that after the Soviet Union fell, it took Russia "three decades" to build back its "war machine" which resulted in a "leaner and meaner" military force.

"So now the Russian Army and Russian forces are in a situation where they're much smaller than they were during the Cold War, and they're also considerably more advanced technologically," explained Whittle.

Hemmer went on to discuss how the Ukrainians are, in some ways, a generation behind in regard to military equipment. "The Ukrainians are fighting the Soviet Union's equipment against modern-day Russia, and there's a considerable gap between these two," added Whittle, emphasizing the discrepancy between the two country's military forces.

"When Putin decided to move his restored force in the position, he called in the Armored Personnel Carrier, known as the APC. The APC was born during the Cold War when the U.S. and the Soviets needed to move troops into battle under heavy fire," said Whittle.

Whittle discussed how infantry no longer "walk" into battles. Rather, military forces ride in on vehicles that to the "untrained eye" look like tanks and treaded vehicles.

