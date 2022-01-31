Expand / Collapse search
Russia
Published

Sen. Bill Hagerty urges immediate sanctions on Russia: Actions speak much louder than words

Tennessee Republican said sanctions would give Putin a taste of what's to come

Fox News Staff
Sen. Bill Hagerty: Russia has heard enough tough talk Video

Sen. Bill Hagerty: Russia has heard enough tough talk

Tennessee Republican tells ‘Your World’ the Biden administration needs to ‘demonstrate America’s resolve’ with Russia sanctions.

Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., told "Your World" Monday that Russia has heard enough "tough talk" and urged the Biden administration to impose sanctions. 

BIDEN ADMIN DEVELOPED ‘SPECIFIC SANCTIONS PACKAGES’ FOR RUSSIAN ELITES AND THEIR FAMILIES, WHITE HOUSE SAYS

BILL HAGERTY: Well, I'll tell you where I am right now. And that is that Russia, and frankly, the world has heard enough of tough talk. Actions speak much louder than words. What we need to do is impose sanctions right now to give Vladimir Putin a taste of what's to come and to demonstrate America's resolve. China is watching this, too; the ayatollahs in Iran are watching this. And what they can see is an America that won't defend its own southern border, an America that actually walked away from energy independence, and has done everything in its power to wage war on oil and gas. We need to reverse course there and stand strong.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: 

