Bill De Blasio says opponent's MSNBC appearances give him 'unfair competitive advantage': Report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio reportedly said in a letter to MSNBC that his opponent Daniel Goldman's appearances on the network are giving him an "unfair, competitive advantage."

The New York Post reported on Monday that de Blasio sent a letter to MSNBC requesting that they stop having Goldman on the network while he is running for Congress.

"These appearances provide him with an unfair competitive advantage against the 14 other candidates in the race and could even be construed as an in-kind donation to Mr. Goldman’s campaign," he wrote in the letter, according to the Post.

Goldman was the Democrats' lead counsel in their efforts to impeach former president Donald Trump.

The former New York mayor announced his congressional bid in late May on MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

DE BLASIO SAYS BIDEN SHOULD LEARN FROM MAYOR'S ‘UNPOPULAR’ MISTAKES

"And as a declared candidate for this seat, he has appeared on MSNBC at least four times, sometimes with advertisements for his campaign in the background shot of these media hits," de Blasio said in his letter, the Post reported.

The former mayor faces 14 other Democrats in the newly-redrawn Congressional District 10, including Rep. Mondaire Jones, D-NY., who announced his bid in May.

Jones currently serves as the representative for New York congressional district 17.

The district's seat is held by Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., who announced he would vacate the 10th district and would be running for Congress in New York's 12th district against Rep. Carolyn Maloney.

NYC MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO'S TOP CONTROVERSIES

In the letter, de Blasio referenced legal analysts for MSNBC, Mimi Rocah and Maya Wiley, who both ran for office. He said that they "rightly removed themselves from appearing on MSNBC programs while they were campaigning," according to the Post.

He also reportedly wrote that MSNBC could provide equal time to all the candidates, but said that it was "neither practical or likely."

"So on behalf of myself, and the 13 other candidates running to represent New York's 10th congressional district, we respectfully ask that you pause Mr. Goldman's appearances on MSNBC through the duration of this campaign to ensure nothing of value is being provided by MSNBC to Mr. Goldman or his campaign," de Blasio reportedly said.

NY TIMES PIECE ARGUES ‘INFIGHTING’ BETWEEN CUOMO AND DE BLASIO CONTRIBUTED TO NY'S SLOW COVID RESPONSE

In January, de Blasio announced he would not run for governor in New York State.

The former mayor wrote an op-ed for the Atlantic in May about what it means to be "unpopular," and said that President Biden should learn from his mistakes.

"When it comes to being unpopular, I’m unfortunately somewhat of an expert. I made my fair share of mistakes. President Biden and the Democratic Party should learn from them," he wrote.