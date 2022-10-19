Bill Barr torches Biden's 'insane' border policy in face of drug epidemic: 'We have to take on the cartels'

Former Trump Attorney General Bill Barr shared a dire message Wednesday on the worsening drug epidemic sweeping the U.S., touching on fentanyl deaths, drug cartels, open border policies and more on "America's Newsroom."

"There is no logic [on Biden's border policies]. It's an insane policy. It's basically ‘do nothing and let it happen and ignore the problem’," Barr said.

Barr, who sat down in-studio with Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino, told the hosts the border crisis directly correlates to the drug crisis sweeping the nation, especially wreaking havoc in the form of deadly fentanyl.

"To put it in perspective, we're losing – not just to fentanyl, but to other drugs – over 100,000 Americans a year just in fatal drug overdoses," he said.

"That's a casualty rate we experienced during World War II. We have the equivalent of a world war casualty rate in the United States caused by drugs," he stressed.

Barr slammed the Biden administration for failing to stem the drug supply problem through lax border policies, an ongoing criticism the administration has received as migrants flood border communities and cartels pose more imminent threats.

"This administration has no interest in taking on the supply problem," he said.

"This is a supply-driven catastrophe. You take these drugs, which are poisonous, and pump them up into the United States, and they're creating their own market," he added.

Barr proposed going after drug cartels fueling the crisis, comparing them to terrorist organizations and taking a tough stance on how to combat the problems they cause.

"We have to take on the cartels, we need to force the Mexicans to work with us, but this administration isn't willing to take those tough steps," he said

"We have to start attacking these groups more like they're ISIS and less like they're the mafia."

Barr added that prosecutions and relying on Mexican law enforcement are not the adequate route to take to solve the drug cartel problem, calling out loopholes and shortcomings in Mexico's legal system that contribute to the drug empire.

"[The cartels] are stronger than the government, they can corrupt the government. The legal system in Mexico, even before this, was pathetic…"

Fentanyl concerns have sparked action and awareness across the country, with some schools taking precautionary action by adding Narcan – a nasal spray used to treat narcotic overdoses – to their institutions, while some cities are providing the drug to residents via vending machines and kits.

Despite increased awareness of the dangers posed by the drug, deaths continue to soar in some communities, including the San Francisco Bay Area, FOX Business correspondent Lauren Simonetti reported Wednesday.