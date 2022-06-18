Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Big Oil exec: Biden’s ‘failure to plan’ now constitutes ‘significant emergency’

Biden invoking emergency powers on oil industry would reverse admin's own energy policy, says Tim Stewart

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Biden’s ‘failure to act’ on gas prices created ‘significant emergency’: Oil industry exec Video

Biden’s ‘failure to act’ on gas prices created ‘significant emergency’: Oil industry exec

U.S. Oil and Gas Association President Tim Stewart calls out Biden’s ‘colossal failure of leadership’ in resolving record-high gas prices.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

On "Cavuto Live" Saturday, U.S. Oil and Gas Association President Tim Stewart torched the president's "failure of leadership" to resolve record-high gas prices, and called out Biden's ironic move that would reverse his administration's own energy policies.

WHITE HOUSE PRESSED ON BIDEN'S PLEDGE TO GO TO WAR WITH BIG OIL, AS HE NOW BLAMES THEM FOR INFLATION

TIM STEWART: Now we find ourselves at the point where the Biden administration's failure to plan now constitutes a significant emergency. It's a colossal failure of leadership, and it's not going to be resolved by accusing millions of Americans who are working on the gas industry of being unpatriotic. They're trying to have it both ways.

U.S. Oil and Gas Association President Tim Stewart argues Biden's inaction to resolve record-high gas prices now constitutes a "significant emergency" on "Cavuto Live" Saturday, June 18, 2022.

U.S. Oil and Gas Association President Tim Stewart argues Biden's inaction to resolve record-high gas prices now constitutes a "significant emergency" on "Cavuto Live" Saturday, June 18, 2022.

I mean, if we run through the White House schedule this week, on Tuesday, the White House called for Big Tech to censor any unflattering information on social media with regards to renewables. On Wednesday, they accuse the oil and gas industry of price gouging and not doing enough when we're at 95% refining capacity. But on Thursday, they postponed additional leasing. And on Friday, we get to the point where they're promising gas cards for everybody.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The ironic part of that particularly interaction with the White House this week, was the president threatened to invoke emergency powers to boost production and output. The irony is, is those emergency powers would essentially be reversing their own energy policy decisions over the last 18 months. It's unbelievable that if that's what it takes to do it, we'll do it. We'll go that route.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

Oil industry leader rips Biden’s ‘attack’ on oil, gas workers Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.