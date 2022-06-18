Big Oil exec: Biden’s ‘failure to plan’ now constitutes ‘significant emergency’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

On "Cavuto Live" Saturday, U.S. Oil and Gas Association President Tim Stewart torched the president's "failure of leadership" to resolve record-high gas prices, and called out Biden's ironic move that would reverse his administration's own energy policies.

TIM STEWART: Now we find ourselves at the point where the Biden administration's failure to plan now constitutes a significant emergency. It's a colossal failure of leadership, and it's not going to be resolved by accusing millions of Americans who are working on the gas industry of being unpatriotic. They're trying to have it both ways.

I mean, if we run through the White House schedule this week, on Tuesday, the White House called for Big Tech to censor any unflattering information on social media with regards to renewables. On Wednesday, they accuse the oil and gas industry of price gouging and not doing enough when we're at 95% refining capacity. But on Thursday, they postponed additional leasing. And on Friday, we get to the point where they're promising gas cards for everybody.

The ironic part of that particularly interaction with the White House this week, was the president threatened to invoke emergency powers to boost production and output. The irony is, is those emergency powers would essentially be reversing their own energy policy decisions over the last 18 months. It's unbelievable that if that's what it takes to do it, we'll do it. We'll go that route.

