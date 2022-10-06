Expand / Collapse search
Energy
Biden's 'dangerous' disregard of American energy making US 'wholly reliant' on China: Michael Shellenberger

Biden admin looks to scale down Venezuela sanctions to allow more oil pumping

By Elizabeth Heckman | Fox News
Environmental Progress founder Michael Shellenberger on the risks of Biden pushing clean energy and foreign oil reliance

Environmental Progress founder Michael Shellenberger is sounding the alarm on President Biden's "woke green energy" agenda for threatening U.S. security.

Shellenberger joined "America's Newsroom" Thursday to discuss the risks of the United States' growing reliance on foreign nations for oil as the Biden administration continues to undermine domestic energy production

"We produce sufficient quantities of oil and gas for ourselves," Shellenberger said. "This thing of Biden going and begging the Saudis and begging the Venezuelans for oil, it's not only disgraceful and humiliating, it actually undermines American security." 

US OIL INDUSTRY MOCKS BIDEN AFTER OPEC+ ANNOUNCES PRODUCTION CUTS

A pump jack operates in front of a drilling rig near Carlsbad, New Mexico. REUTERS/Nick Oxford/File Photo

Shellenberger argued American oil companies want to produce more oil but can't get the leases to do so. 

"Biden just needs to increase oil and gas production, and he could do that himself. He has given out fewer leases for oil and gas drilling than any president since World War II," he said.

Shellenberger also warned a reliance on green energy products primarily produced by China is not only "dangerous" but a "moral issue."

"[What] Biden and the Democrats are trying to do is make the United States wholly dependent on China," he continued, "which dominates the production and refining of the materials required for solar panels, wind turbines, electric cars -- many of which are made by incarcerated Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang Province."

The Biden administration is reportedly gearing up to wind down sanctions against Venezuela’s authoritarian regime, clearing the way for Chevron to resume its oil operations and reopen U.S. and European markets. 

Discussions of possible sanctions relief on Venezuela come as Biden faces mounting political pressure to address rising gas prices ahead of the November midterms. It also comes as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) said it would be cutting oil production by 2 million barrels a day, creating another headache for the president. 

"Biden is beholden to, frankly, a very radical woke green elitist base in the Democratic Party," Shellenberger concluded. "Saudi oil produces greenhouse gas emissions, too…  demanding that they produce oil rather than us producing oil – it's bizarre and it's wrong."

Fox News' Bradford Betz contributed to this report

Elizabeth Heckman is a digital production assistant with Fox News.