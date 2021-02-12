Biden’s Valentine’s Day tour on White House lawn garners ‘cotton candy questions’ from press: Concha

Fox News contributor Joe Concha expressed his disappointment over the "cutesy" media coverage President Biden has received so far.

Concha pointed to a recent interaction with the president and reporters on the White House lawn, while Biden took a tour of new Valentine's Day decorations, which included questions about coffee, donuts and his dogs.

CNN, MSNBC PRIMETIME HOSTS IGNORE BOMBSHELL REPORT ON CUOMO NURSING HOME COVER-UP

"It is fascinating that we're seeing this sort of thing happen," Concha said on FOX Business' "Varney and Co."

"We saw no questions about the Keystone pipeline and all those jobs lost. We saw no questions about the New York governor – who's going to be at the White House today – Andrew Cuomo in terms of a cover-up around thousands of deaths in nursing homes."

Concha said reporters wasted their chance to ask the president significant questions.

"Instead, we got a cutesy marshmallow media back-and-forth of cotton candy questions," he told host Stuart Varney.

Concha then compared the coverage of first lady Jill Biden’s Valentine's Day decorations to when former first lady Melania Trump decorated the White House for Christmas and "was eviscerated for it across the media spectrum."

GAMESTOP STOCK FRENZY MEDIA COVERAGE VILIFIED HEDGE FUNDS: ACCURACY IN MEDIA PRESIDENT

Concha also discussed a recent article from The Atlantic comparing journalists covering the Trump administration to soldiers storming Omaha Beach. He said this is part of a shift the country is seeing "from journalism to activism."

"A lot of these reporters and journalists are suddenly going to become awfully irrelevant after the impeachment's over this week because that's when the big plunge is going to happen in terms of ratings and clicks," Concha said.

He said reporters who made themselves part of the story will now start missing out on invites to late-night shows and book deals.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Like we saw in the White House North Lawn today, in terms of questions, if they're not going to be confrontational, they don't get airtime, they don't get the clicks like they used to," he said adding that "it's going to be a long four years for those who made themselves the story in media."