Biden torched for not taking questions, talking up 'Build Back Better' before Afghanistan crisis

President Biden was blasted by critics for avoiding questions once again on the ongoing Afghanistan crisis and opening his remarks promoting his "Build Back Better" agenda.

After an hours-long delay, Biden took to the White House podium on Tuesday and kicked off his remarks by celebrating the passing of the $3.5 trillion human infrastructure bill approved by House Democrats in a party-line vote. The president also mentioned voting rights legislation before addressing the turmoil in Afghanistan

"Biden emerges! And begins with update on BUILD BACK BETTER. What a joke," Washington Free Beacon executive editor Brent Scher reacted.

"I hate to break this to @potus but he could spend 30 trillion on infrastructure and it still won’t erase the stain of his surrender in Afghanistan," Bloomberg Opinion columnist Eli Lake tweeted.

"The White House can’t feel the moment. They aren’t in reality. It’s all a white paper to them. Biden talking about infrastructure and climate change while Americans are trapped," former DNI Ric Grenell wrote.

PSAKI PANNED AFTER SAYING IT'S 'IRRESPONSIBLE' TO DESCRIBE AMERICANS IN AFGHANISTAN AS ‘STRANDED’

"I think he meant how his #BuildBackBetter agenda is actually for the Taliban...." NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck quipped.

"Biden leads speech by talking about Build Back Better. Burying the urgent lead," National Journal columnist Josh Kraushaar knocked the president.

"Blown away that Biden used his remarks on the crisis in Afghanistan -- where more than 10,000 American lives could be at risk -- to hype a partisan election overhaul bill. Imagine being a stranded American and seeing that you're the THIRD ITEM on his to-do list," GOP strategist Matt Whitlock tweeted.

"Biden taking about his economic policies - more spending and taxing! Meanwhile the world falls apart, US citizens abandoned, allies betrayed... TOTALLY CLUELESS!!!" Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., exclaimed.

While White House press secretary Jen Psaki has taken questions from reporters earlier in the day, Biden himself has now gone two consecutive days without doing so, sparking a renewal of criticism.

"Biden refuses again to answer questions on Afghanistan," NBC News reporter Jonathan Allen tweeted.

"No questions. Biden runs away again," Washington Examiner commentator Becket Adams wrote. "Five hours late to talk about infrastructure, some stuff about Afghanistan, and then no questions. The adults are back baby!"

"Joe Biden is more dedicated to evacuating himself from his own press conferences than evacuating stranded Americans from behind enemy lines!" Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., exclaimed.

"Joe Biden made us wait five hours for a 10 minute address which told us nothing and then refused to answer questions from a friendly press corp. This man is wildly unfit to be president," Turning Point USA President Charlie Kirk tweeted.