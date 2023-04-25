DeSantis' team mocks Biden's 'finish the job' 2024 announcement: 'We'd rather you not'

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' political team took aim at President Biden Tuesday following his announcement that he would be running for a second term as president.

In a video posted on social media, DeSantis' team mocked Biden's "finish the job" slogan used in his launch video released Tuesday morning, and asked if the job he was hoping to finish was fixing the numerous issues plaguing American families under his presidency.

"Let's finish this job. I know we can," Biden can be seen saying in the DeSantis video, a clip from his own launch.

"Hey Joe, what job is it that you want to finish?" a voice in the video asks, before playing a clip of Biden getting tongue-tied in a past speech. "Um, hang on. Uh," he says in the clip, looking confused.

"Maybe it's this one," the voice says, playing a video clip of a commentator talking about the U.S. facing an economic recession.

"Or how about this one?" the voice says, playing a video clip of a news report on the rise in violent crime across the country.

The video goes on to highlight the worsening border crisis under Biden, as well as the historic rates of inflation seen since the start of his presidency.

It closes by saying, "You know what, Joe, we'd rather you not finish the job."

Biden's announcement was met with a sharp response from other Republicans as well, including Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., a possible presidential candidate himself, who said that another Biden "term would be a disaster for the American people."

DeSantis has been mulling his own bid for the White House, and is considered by some to be a formidable challenger to Trump, who is the current front-runner in the race. He has, however, not yet said whether he will officially launch a campaign.

Fox News' Houston Keene contributed to this report.