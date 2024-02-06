Expand / Collapse search
Biden torched for claiming Trump is 'only reason' the border is not secure: 'Peak gaslighting'

'The only reason the border isn’t secure is because the first day you were in office you reversed every Trump policy that was working,' Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., responded

Gabriel Hays By Gabriel Hays Fox News
Published
Biden attacks Trump for opposing border bill, threatens to make immigration a campaign issue Video

Biden attacks Trump for opposing border bill, threatens to make immigration a campaign issue

President Biden on Tuesday criticized former President Donald Trump for leading opposition to a border and foreign aid bill.

Conservatives on social media roasted President Biden on Tuesday after he claimed former President Trump and MAGA Republicans are "the only reason the border is not secure."

Biden’s critics, including X owner Elon Musk and Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., accused Biden of lying and "gaslighting" the American people.

Biden made the claims during an address where he urged lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to come together and support the border bill, the Emergency National Security Supplemental Act.

Several GOP lawmakers in the U.S. Senate have slammed the bill, with Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., calling it "dead on arrival."

GOP SENATORS DEMAND ‘ADEQUATE TIME’ TO REVIEW BORDER SECURITY BILL

Joe Biden and Donald Trump

President Biden recently claimed that former President Donald Trump was the reason that the border is "not secure." (Getty Images)

During negotiations, Trump urged senators on his platform Truth Social to reject a deal "unless we get EVERYTHING needed to shut down the INVASION of Millions & Millions of people."

Biden, whose administration has overseen record numbers of southern border crossings, took opposition to the bill and spun it as proof that Trump and Republicans were the ones keeping the border in chaos. 

At one point in his address, Biden said, "Every day between now and November, the American people are gonna know that the only reason the border is not secure is Donald Trump and his MAGA Republican friends."

However, several social media users did not accept the claim. 

RAPPER 50 CENT SAYS ‘MAYBE TRUMP IS THE ANSWER’ AFTER SEEING NYC GIVE PRE-PAID CREDIT CARDS TO MIGRANTS

Border Patrol agents

President Biden recently blamed former President Trump for the current border crisis even though his administration have overseen record numbers of border crossers. December 2023 saw the highest interactions between border patrol and migrants for a single month in U.S. history. (John Moore/Getty Images)

Popular conservative X account "End Wokeness" shared the border crossing numbers from Biden's term with a video clip of his quote. The account stated, "Biden: ‘The only reason the border is not secure is Donald Trump.’ Illegal border encounters: 2023: 2,476,000, 2022: 2,379,000, 2021: 1,735,000, 2020: 400,000."

Musk torched Biden, posting in response, "You are being gaslit."

The Libs of TikTok account similarly replied to End Wokeness, remarking, "Peak gaslighting."

Milwaukee talk radio host Jay Weber blasted the president, posting, "Every part of Biden's n/c [news conference] today was dishonest. Every line. The Democrat party is simply all about gaslighting and lying to the American people now."

Conservative influencers "Chicks On The Right" rewrote the president's quote to say, "Every day between now and November, the American people are going to know that Biden is gaslighting them because they remember how much more secure the border was under Trump. And they know Biden undid the very Trump EOs that MADE it more secure. But nice try, gramps."

Biden knew the border bill was on life support and wanted to blame Trump: Howard Kurtz Video

Sen. Eric Schmitt ripped Biden, saying, "The only reason the border isn’t secure is because the first day you were in office you reversed every Trump policy that was working. Give me a break. There is a reason it has been called the #BidenBorderCrisis!"

The official House Judiciary GOP account declared, "He's lost it."

Conservative commentator Carmine Sabia commented, "Americans are not naive. They are not going to believe the border you ignored for 3 years is no[t] suddenly Trump's fault."

Fox News Digital’s Jamie Joseph contributed to this report.

