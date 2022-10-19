Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Biden taken aback by multiple reporters suggesting oil reserve release is meant to help Democrats

Biden scoffs at Republicans saying it's politically motivated: 'Where have they been?'

By David Rutz | Fox News
close
Biden rejects reporters suggesting oil barrel release is politically motivated Video

Biden rejects reporters suggesting oil barrel release is politically motivated

President Biden takes questions after announcing the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

President Biden appeared taken aback Wednesday at multiple reporters suggesting that his tapping into the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) was politically motivated with the midterms three weeks away.

Biden announced the release of 15 million more barrels of oil from the emergency reserve, saying it would lower gas prices and bolster domestic oil production. As he concluded his remarks at the White House, a reporter shouted out at him, leading him to sarcastically ask her to "speak louder."

"What is your response to Republicans who say you are only doing this SPR release to help Democrats in the midterms?" the reporter asked.

"Where have they been the last four months? That’s my response," Biden said, scoffing.

AFTER OPEC OIL CUT, WASHINGTON POST CLAIMS BIDEN'S FOREIGN POLICY WITH SAUDI ARABIA HAS ‘FAILED’

"Is it politically motivated, sir, three weeks before the midterms?" another reporter asked.

"No, it’s not," Biden said, sounding irritated. "Look, it makes sense. I’ve been doing this for how long now? It’s not politically motivated at all. It’s motivated to make sure that I continue to push on what I’ve been pushing on. And that is making sure there’s enough oil that’s being pumped by the companies so that we have the ability to be able to produce enough gas that we need here at home, oil we need here at home, and the same time, keep moving in the direction of providing for alternative energy. That’s what I’ve been doing. Now, the problem is these guys were asleep, I don’t know where they have been, and they seem — the price at the pump should reflect what the price of a barrel of oil costs, and it’s not going down consistently."

  • Biden
    Image 1 of 3

    President Biden pretends a reporter hurt his ears while taking a question on Wednesday. (Fox News)

  • President BIden
    Image 2 of 3

    President Biden speaks at a meeting of the White House Competition Council at the White House  in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 26, 2022. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

  • Iran oil and gas
    Image 3 of 3

    A security guard stands at his station at the new Phase 3 facility at the Persian Gulf Star Co. gas condensate refinery in Bandar Abbas, Iran, on Wednesday, Jan. 9. 2019. (Ali Mohammadi/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

After answering a question on Ukraine, Biden left as reporters continued shouting questions.

BIDEN HAS HAMPERED DOMESTIC ENERGY INDUSTRY WHILE PLEADING FOR MORE FOREIGN OIL

Biden's Democrats are facing the prospect of losing their congressional majorities in the midterms, and high gas prices have consistently been a thorn in their political sides in 2022. The Biden administration recently endured a setback when the OPEC oil conglomerate led by Saudi Arabia cut oil production earlier this month.

Biden claimed Wednesday that it was a myth that the U.S. had cut oil production under his administration, which has taken heat on the right for pushing a transition from fossil fuels to green energy. Gas prices have trended up in recent weeks after finally falling in the aftermath of record highs earlier this year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The National Energy Assistance Directors Association projected in September that the average cost of U.S. home heating across all fuels — including gas, heating oil and propane — will spike 17.2% this winter compared to last year, forcing millions of lower-income families to choose between paying for heat, food, medicine and rent. Natural gas prices have increased to levels far higher than historic trends over the last several months.

Fox News' Thomas Catenacci contributed to this report.

David Rutz is a senior editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @davidrutz.