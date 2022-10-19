Biden taken aback by multiple reporters suggesting oil reserve release is meant to help Democrats

President Biden appeared taken aback Wednesday at multiple reporters suggesting that his tapping into the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) was politically motivated with the midterms three weeks away.

Biden announced the release of 15 million more barrels of oil from the emergency reserve, saying it would lower gas prices and bolster domestic oil production. As he concluded his remarks at the White House, a reporter shouted out at him, leading him to sarcastically ask her to "speak louder."

"What is your response to Republicans who say you are only doing this SPR release to help Democrats in the midterms?" the reporter asked.

"Where have they been the last four months? That’s my response," Biden said, scoffing.

"Is it politically motivated, sir, three weeks before the midterms?" another reporter asked.

"No, it’s not," Biden said, sounding irritated. "Look, it makes sense. I’ve been doing this for how long now? It’s not politically motivated at all. It’s motivated to make sure that I continue to push on what I’ve been pushing on. And that is making sure there’s enough oil that’s being pumped by the companies so that we have the ability to be able to produce enough gas that we need here at home, oil we need here at home, and the same time, keep moving in the direction of providing for alternative energy. That’s what I’ve been doing. Now, the problem is these guys were asleep, I don’t know where they have been, and they seem — the price at the pump should reflect what the price of a barrel of oil costs, and it’s not going down consistently."

After answering a question on Ukraine, Biden left as reporters continued shouting questions.

Biden's Democrats are facing the prospect of losing their congressional majorities in the midterms, and high gas prices have consistently been a thorn in their political sides in 2022. The Biden administration recently endured a setback when the OPEC oil conglomerate led by Saudi Arabia cut oil production earlier this month.

Biden claimed Wednesday that it was a myth that the U.S. had cut oil production under his administration, which has taken heat on the right for pushing a transition from fossil fuels to green energy. Gas prices have trended up in recent weeks after finally falling in the aftermath of record highs earlier this year.

The National Energy Assistance Directors Association projected in September that the average cost of U.S. home heating across all fuels — including gas, heating oil and propane — will spike 17.2% this winter compared to last year, forcing millions of lower-income families to choose between paying for heat, food, medicine and rent. Natural gas prices have increased to levels far higher than historic trends over the last several months.

Fox News' Thomas Catenacci contributed to this report.