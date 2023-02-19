NPR's weekend show declares Biden is a 'strong and vigorous man': 'Something we could all envy'

NPR’s "Weekend Edition Saturday" featured multiple compliments on Biden’s health and attitude in their latest recap of the past week’s events.

Host Scott Simon reported how White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor declared the president "fit" to fulfill his duties after a routine physical exam conducted Thursday.

"White House released results of the president's annual medical exam this week. This is a strong and vigorous man," Simon said.

NPR correspondent Ron Elving responded, "Yes. Low cholesterol, decent blood pressure, good BMI - something we could all envy."

However, Elving also commented, "There is talk of the nerve problems in his feet. You could see some evidence of that as he walked away from the briefing room stage on Thursday. This was, of course, a physical exam, not a test of cognitive or mental abilities."

Although Simon and Elving showed no concerns over the president’s age (he turned 80 in November), Biden’s health and mental capacity has been a growing issue among even Democratic voters. Recent polls earlier this month showed a majority of Democratic voters favoring a different candidate for 2024, despite Biden’s intentions to run again.

Later on in the segment, Simon and Elving referenced how former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley "openly played the age card" in her intention to run for president in 2024.

"Yeah, she seemed to be tweaking both Biden and her former boss. America is not past our prime, Haley said, it's just that our politicians are past theirs. Well, Okay. She proposed mental competency tests for politicians over 75, and she has a point. Of course, you don't have to look too far to find examples of office holders past their sell-by date. But any kind of dissing of old folks is a risky strategy and likely to backfire. Take, for example, those suggestions that budget balancing this year might entail new restraints on Social Security and Medicare. That issue - that came up in the State of the Union earlier this month when everybody got up and cheered and stood. You know, that issue's just gone, Scott," Elving said.

"So score one for Biden and his aggressive use of that speech," he remarked.

Former White House physician Ronny Jackson criticized the medical report, telling to Fox News Digital that the Biden administration is deliberately obscuring the truth about the president’s mental state.

"The majority of Americans can see that Biden's mental health is in total decline, yet there is no transparency from the White House on what’s going on, if anything, to address this issue and his inability to do his job," Jackson said. "Yesterday's written physical exam report released by Biden’s physician, Kevin O'Connor, further confirms that this administration is still adamant about concealing the truth."