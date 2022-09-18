Chuck Todd on new NBC poll: Biden 'getting a lift from simply Donald Trump's presence'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NBC's Chuck Todd discussed new NBC polling on Sunday that showed President Biden's approval rating has increased, adding that he was "getting a lift from simply Donald Trump's presence."

Todd said it was "remarkable" how Biden "even managed" to get to a 45% approval rating in the Sunday NBC poll and noted the president's low approval across several major issues, such as the border crisis, the economy and the cost of living.

"So, what's happening?" Todd asked. "One is of course the Dobbs decision, it's clearly energizing voters and not just Democrats. Only 37% of people approve of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe, 61% disapprove of that decision. Bust just as important to President Biden, is getting a lift from simply Donald Trump's presence."

Todd said the investigations into former President Donald Trump was stopping Republicans from "turning the midterms into a referendum on Mr. Biden."

The NBC poll found that 54% of voters have negative feelings towards Trump compared to 34% with positive feelings.

Todd added that both parties were running the campaigns they wanted to run.

"Republicans, on crime, economy and immigration, and they're winning that battle with the voters. Democrats are running on Mr. Trump and abortion rights, and they're winning that battle with the voters," he said.

The president's approval rating hit an all-time low at 31% at the end of July, according to a Quinnipiac poll. In August, a Reuters/Ipsos survey found that 40% of Americans approve of the job that Biden is doing as president.

A Wall Street Journal poll from early September found that support for legal abortion grew after the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade.

Compared to 55% in March, the Wall Street Journal survey found that 60% of likely voters support legal abortion.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., introduced a bill on Tuesday that would ban abortion after 15 weeks.

"I see this as a responsible alternative to the very radical position by Democratic senators," Graham said on Tuesday. "I can assure that a vast majority of Americans do not support abortion on demand up to delivery."

A Fox News poll found that abortion is a top issue for voters. However, it still falls behind inflation. Abortion was the main issue motivating 16% of voters, whereas inflation is the main issue motivating 19% of voters.