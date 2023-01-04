Biden roasted for announcing he will visit the southern border after two years: 'Too little, too late'

After President Biden announced Wednesday that he plans to visit the U.S.-Mexico border during his trip to Mexico next week, conservatives on social media blasted the president for having waited so long to make a trip.

Since taking office, the Biden administration has seen record illegal immigrant crossings. As of last week, there were over 600,000 total migrant encounters at the border since Oct. 1. This set a new record for the months of October, November, and December.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, who Biden appointed to lead on the border crisis, have been criticized throughout their time in office, for not visiting the southern border. Two years later, it appears Biden is finally going to visit.

However, Republicans are saying it's a too late.

"Only two years late in getting to the border. Joe Biden is quite possibly the laziest and most clueless president in US history," Nile Gardinder, a Telegraph contributor, tweeted.

Rep-elect Darrell Issa, R-Cali., tweeted "Now Biden says his ‘intent’ is to visit the border next week. Too little, too late. But at least he’d get to see the crisis he created."

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., tweeted, "If press reports are accurate, I’m pleased President Biden will finally visit our southern border - which has been completely surrendered to the cartels, smugglers, and human traffickers."

"No other country in the world would accept the surge of illegal immigration the Biden Administration has effectively invited," Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., wrote.

"Biden’s open border policies created a record-breaking crisis at the Southern Border — and it is only getting worse," Senate GOP Twitter account posted.

During the Biden administration, border crossings have increased drastically compared to the Trump administration, but apprehensions are substantially down. Republicans have been urging Biden to visit the border since the start of his administration.