Biden aide slammed for saying Rick Scott 'in lockstep' with Putin over inflation: ‘Shameful messaging’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A senior Biden administration aide was roasted on Tuesday for declaring that Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., is "fully in lockstep" with Russian President Vladimir Putin because Scott blames President Biden for inflation and rising prices.

Jesse Lee, the senior advisor for communications to the National Economic Council, shared tweets indicating that Putin said "inflation and rising food and petrol prices in west will start to put pressure on politicians there" and Scott called newly released Consumer Price Index numbers a "wakeup call" for Biden before adding his own caption.

"Putin and @SenRickScott fully in lockstep in blaming Biden for Putin’s Price Hike. So surprising," Lee tweeted.

INFLATION SURGES 8.5% IN MARCH, HITTING A NEW 40-YEAR HIGH

Lee was swiftly mocked for his take by everyone from lawmakers to journalists.

"This is embarrassing and shameful messaging coming from the White House. It's time for President Biden and his advisors to start taking responsibility for their failed policies and out-of-control spending over the last 15 months," Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., responded.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., responded, "The Biden Administration says concern about inflation is being "fully in lockstep" with Putin. No wonder inflation keeps getting worse."

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., feels Lee’s logic will hurt Democrats in the upcoming midterms elections.

"According to the Biden WH & their aides, if you blame them for the skyrocketing inflation & energy prices, you’re an agent of Russia & a Putin puppet. Based on that logic, the WH is saying more than 60% of America is in lockstep with Putin. That should work well in the midterms," Donalds wrote.

BIDEN PREDICTED INFLATION HIT ITS 'PEAK' IN DECEMBER, BUT MARCH NUMBERS SHOW CPI AT 40-YEAR HIGH

A new Labor Department report released earlier on Tuesday revealed the consumer price index hit a new 40-year high.

The consumer price index rose 8.5% in March from a year ago, marking the fastest increase since January 1982, when inflation hit 8.4%. So-called core prices, which exclude more volatile measurements of food and energy, climbed 6% in January from the previous year – a sharp increase from December, when it rose 5.5%.

"The Biden admin is not trying to solve the problem. They’re just trying to deflect blame for the problem. Disgraceful," one critic observed.

"Let me get this straight: You're the Senior Advisor for Communications to the National Economic Council," journalist Jeff Carlson responded. "And you're claiming inflation is due to...Putin?"

GOP senior producer Lindsay Wigo added, "Men will literally gaslight an entire country and create 8.5% inflation before admitting they are the problem."

Journalist Charlie Spiering wrote, "DC comms people are getting a huge laugh out of this one," while columnist Derek Hunter asked, "How did Putin manage to only hike prices in the US?

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Purple Strategies partner Rory Cooper didn't think Lee made a reasonable comparison.

"Like, to say that criticizing the president's economic performance is akin to being a Putin sympathizer is just a really bad look," Cooper wrote.

Others responded simply with "Let's Go Brandon," while many reacted with memes poking fun at Lee.

"Imagine being in an inflation crisis in an important White House job and THIS is your best defensive message. This is sure to turn around those 70% disapproval on inflation numbers," GOP communications specialist Matt Whitlock added.

Fox Business’ Jessica Chasmar contributed to this report.