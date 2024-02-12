Biden disparages Netanyahu behind the scenes as 'a-----e,' 'pain in my a--': Report

President Biden has insulted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in private, according to a recent report.

NBC News reported Monday that Biden is complaining that Netanyahu is "giving him hell" despite his attempts to push for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war, per sources that spoke with the outlet.

"He just feels like this is enough," one source told NBC. "It has to stop."

"His descriptions of his dealings with Netanyahu are peppered with contemptuous references to Netanyahu as ‘this guy,’ these people said," NBC reported. "And in at least three recent instances, Biden has called Netanyahu an ‘a-----e,’ according to three of the people directly familiar with his comments."

A source told NBC that while Biden has said that he liked Netanyahu early in his speeches, more recently he has started to use harsher language about the Prime Minister, calling him "a pain in my a--" or that "he’s been killing me lately."

"He goes, ‘But he’s doing a disservice … of late,’" NBC reported.

NBC's report comes one day after Netanyahu said in an interview on ABC that Biden was "very clear and focused."

"I found him very clear and very focused," he said of Biden, who has faced increased criticism over his cognitive ability after Special Counsel Robert Hur released a controversial report on the president. Hur described Biden as a "sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory."

"We managed to agree on the war aims and many things. Sometimes we had disagreements, but they were not born of a lack of understanding on his part or my part," Netanyahu said.

Biden spokesman Andrew Bates also shared a tweet of Netanyahu's remarks on his X account.

Biden has faced extreme pressure from within his party and even the White House itself to press for an immediate cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war.

In a letter shared on Medium , 17 current Biden for President staffers called for Biden to advocate for a cease-fire in the war.

"As your staff, we believe it is both a moral and electoral imperative for you to publicly call for a cessation of violence," the staffers wrote in the letter.

Biden has also been interrupted at multiple speeches by "cease-fire now chants."

The White House has denied previous reports that Biden has insulted Netanyahu.

"Like everyone in the administration and any Democrat with a pulse, he’s deeply suspicious of Benjamin Netanyahu, and privately has called the Israeli prime minister a ‘bad f---ing guy,’" Politico columnist Jonathan Martin wrote in a piece warning Biden of leftist anger at his policies.

Biden spokesperson Andrew Bates disputed the comments, telling Politico that "the president did not say that, nor would he," also stating that Biden and Netanyahu have "a decades-long relationship that is respectful in public and in private."

The Biden campaign did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

