NYTimes ripped for labeling Biden 'most religiously observant' president in 50 years

Conservatives ripped The New York Times for describing President Biden as "perhaps the most religiously observant commander in chief in half a century" in a story published Saturday.

Pundits were quick to point out former presidents George W. Bush and Jimmy Carter for their outspoken faith.

WHITE HOUSE SAYS BIDEN IS A 'DEVOUT CATHOLIC' WHEN ASKED ABOUT ABORTION POLICIES

"George W Bush said Jesus Christ was his favorite philosopher and credited Billy Graham with changing his life. Jimmy Carter taught Sunday School. Cmon," pastor and author Daniel Darling wrote on Twitter.

"I think it is fair to say that Biden is sincere in a version of liberal Christianity, but the most religiously observant in a half century? Not even the most religiously observant liberal in that stretch (Carter)," the Washington Examiner's Jim Antle wrote on Twitter.

"He's more religiously observant than the Republicans you told us were turning the country into a Christian theocracy?" the Washington Examiner's Seth Mandel wrote on Twitter.

The Times article claims Biden was reflecting Pope Francis' focus on "environmental protection, poverty and migration" by recommitting to the Paris climate accord and abandoning construction of a border wall. However, the author goes on to note that Biden faced criticism from other Catholic leaders "for policies 'that would advance moral evils,' especially 'in the areas of abortion, contraception, marriage, and gender.'"

HEAD OF US BISHOPS' CONFERENCE WARNS BIDEN WOULD 'ADVANCE MORAL EVILS AND THREATEN HUMAN LIFE'

The Daily Caller News Foundation's Mary Margaret Olohan pointed out that coverage of Biden was starkly different from coverage of his fellow Catholic, Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

"Lest we forget, the media roundly mocked Amy Coney Barrett's Catholicism. Her adherence to Catholic principle was used to suggest that she was unfit to be a Supreme Court justice. People suggested her large family was extreme and that she adopted her children for show," Olohan wrote on Twitter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, Roman Catholic bishops recently criticized Biden's executive order on applying anti-discrimination protections to certain groups, arguing it didn't properly account for religious liberty and furthered "false theories on human sexuality."

Fox News' Sam Dorman contributed to this report.