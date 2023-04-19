Biden ripped for meeting protesting TN Dems, not shooting victims' families

President Joe Biden's decision to meet with three Democratic Tennessee state lawmakers who violated decorum and protested in favor of gun control inside the Nashville capitol following the recent school shooting in the city was condemned, as the victims' families have yet to receive the same treatment.

Former George W. Bush speechwriter Marc Thiessen called out what he considered Biden's "situational ethics" and condemned the fact the Nashville shooting victims' families have yet to be invited to the White House – after White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said she had nothing to "read out" on such an invitation.

"This is consistent for the White House because, remember, Kamala Harris went to Tennessee and met with the lawmakers but didn't meet with the families. So why would they meet with the families in Washington either?" he said.

"They don't seem to really care that much about the families. It's all about politics," he said on "America Reports."

‘TN THREE’ DEMOCRAT JUSTIN JONES PICTURED STANDING ON COP CAR DURING 2020 BLM PROTEST

State Reps. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, and Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, were reportedly invited to the White House after they engaged in a pro-gun-control protest inside the Tennessee State Capitol.

The State House later voted to expel Jones and Pearson – but the duo were later essentially reinstated after the Shelby County Council and Nashville Metro Council respectively voted to place them in the newly-open seats.

It reportedly was also not Jones' first protest at the capitol, as the Tennessean reported in 2019 the then-activist was "banned" from the building after authorities arrested him for allegedly striking then-House Speaker Glen Casada, R-College Grove, with a cup of coffee.

That particular protest was reportedly in objection to a bust of Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest, a KKK leader and namesake of "Forrest Gump."

CURTIS SLIWA CALLS FOR MODERATES TO UNITE WITH GOP AFTER AOC DUBS ASTORIA ‘PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC'

Thiessen added that Biden and the Democrats' "situational ethics" extends to another quality of the Tennessee Capitol protest that they apparently support.

"I can't keep up with the Democrats position on storming capitols," he said.

Thiessen noted Democrats cheered their fellow lawmakers and activists when tens of thousands of Wisconsin liberals mobbed the legislative chamber in 2011 to object to Republican then-Gov. Scott Walker's collective bargaining "budget repair" reform bill.

But, those same Democrats were outraged when Trump supporters protested at the United States Capitol as the then-president claimed fraudulence in the 2020 election.

Then, Democrats were again in favor of "storming" Capitol buildings in regard to the gun control activism in Nashville, Thiessen said.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"They were against it when it had to do with the 2020 election denial, and now they're for it again when it comes to Tennessee – It's all situational ethics."

"It's because ‘collective bargaining is bad’, so they to go back to storming the Capitol – then, election denial, ‘bad’, so you can't storm the Capitol. But now, you know, assault weapons ban, 'that's a good cause'."

While Thiessen was speaking, Biden traveled a few miles south of Washington to speak to a trade union in Accokeek, Md., giving a speech wherein he claimed to have the workers' not the wealthy's best interests in mind when it comes to infrastructure and manufacturing.