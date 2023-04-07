Expand / Collapse search
Kamala Harris
Published

VP Kamala Harris to make surprise Tennessee visit after 2 Democrats expelled from House

Vice President Kamala Harris to meet with Democratic Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, as well as groups of youth activists

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Tennessee Black Caucus says House expulsion vote 'looked like a Jim Crow-era trial' Video

Tennessee Black Caucus says House expulsion vote 'looked like a Jim Crow-era trial'

Members of the Tennessee Black Caucus condemned the expulsion of two Black Democratic lawmakers from the state House after they participated in an anti-gun protest at the capitol following the Nashville school shooting last week. (WZTV)

Vice President Kamala Harris will be traveling to Nashville, Tennessee on Friday to meet with Democratic lawmakers who have been expelled from the General Assembly. 

Harris will meet with Democratic Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, two state lawmakers who were removed from the assembly after leading protests on the House floor following the Covenant School shooting.

BIDEN CONDEMNS TENNESSEE HOUSE EXPULSION VOTE AND CALLS FOR GUN CONTROL

Vice President Kamala Harris departs Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Thursday, April 6, 2023.

Vice President Kamala Harris departs Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Thursday, April 6, 2023. (Andi Rice/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

She will also be meeting with groups of young protestors who have protested for tighter gun control following the tragic massacre.

"[Kamala Harris] wants to make sure that these young people's voices are heard," the official said. "In the face of a very tragic event, they want action," a White House official told USA Today.

CHAOS ERUPTS AGAIN AT TENNESSEE CAPITOL AMID VOTE TO EXPEL DEM LAWMAKERS FROM OFFICE OVER HOUSE FLOOR PROTEST

Drone view of Tennessee State Capitol. 

Drone view of Tennessee State Capitol.  (Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The GOP-controlled Tennessee legislature voted to expel Jones and Pearson for "disorderly behavior" after they stormed the Capitol building with anti-gun protesters following the shooting at a Nashville, Tennessee, private Christian school that left three staff members and three 9-year-old children dead. 

A third Democrat, Rep. Gloria Johnson, came within one vote of also being expelled on similar grounds.

DEMOCRAT LAWMAKER SUGGESTS SHE AVOIDED EXPULSION FROM TENNESSEE LEGISLATURE BECAUSE SHE IS WHITE

Gun reform and "Tennessee Three" supporters raise signs in the gallery of the House chamber Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Gun reform and "Tennessee Three" supporters raise signs in the gallery of the House chamber Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Democrats in the highest levels of government have condemned the expulsions, referring to the group of lawmakers as the "Tennessee Three." 

"Today’s expulsion of lawmakers who engaged in peaceful protest is shocking, undemocratic, and without precedent," Biden said Friday. "Rather than debating the merits of the issue, these Republican lawmakers have chosen to punish, silence, and expel duly-elected representatives of the people of Tennessee."

Rep. Justin Pearson, Rep. Justin Jones, Rep. Gloria Johnson People hold their hands up as they exit the House Chamber doors at Tennessee State Capitol Building in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, April 3, 2023.

Rep. Justin Pearson, Rep. Justin Jones, Rep. Gloria Johnson People hold their hands up as they exit the House Chamber doors at Tennessee State Capitol Building in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, April 3, 2023. (Nicole Hester /The Tennessean via AP)

Harris is expected to land in Nashville on Friday afternoon.

Fox News' Chris Pandolfo and Landon Mion contributed to this report.

