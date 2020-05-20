Biden leads Trump in battleground state Wisconsin, but former Gov. Scott Walker says ’it’s going to be ... close’

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

President Trump’s reelection is not as secure as Republicans would like. In certain swing states Trump is trailing Biden by single-digit points, but trailing nonetheless. According to a recent poll conducted by Marquette Law School, 46 percent of 811 Wisconsin respondents claim that if the election were held today they would vote for Joe Biden.

According to former Republican Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, “it's going to be incredibly close."

The state of Wisconsin has been a battleground state since the Great Depression and before Trump, the last Republican to win the state in a presidential election was Ronald Reagan in 1984. Yet Walker believes Trump has a “good shot” and attributes the president’s negative polling numbers to the coronavirus shutdown.

“Certainly we saw before the shutdown the president was heading [in] the right direction. I think a lot of independent voters here in Wisconsin expected that some of the new Democrats in Congress were going to focus less on partisanship and more about getting things done. When they didn't, it actually turned people off toward their efforts and moved them toward the president," Walker said.

Since the coronavirus pandemic has likely changed what's on voter's minds, Walker says it's ultimately going to be a referendum on the president.

"If people feel better about the health of themselves or their families and ultimately about the health of the economy, specifically down to their job and the people they know’s jobs, they're [Trump] going to win. If things are a little bit more dicey by then, I think it's a lot tougher for the president.”

Wisconsin voters are concerned about the health of not only themselves but of their economy as more than half a million people in the Badger State have filed for unemployment since the outbreak of the coronavirus.

“I think now the key will be the president showing that he, more importantly with the help of the American people, can get the economy going back again,” Walker told Fox News.