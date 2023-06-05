Expand / Collapse search
Biden laughs and smirks as the press is ushered out of the Oval Office without questions

President Biden has frequently avoided press conferences and interviews

By Lindsay Kornick | Fox News
President Biden was seen laughing while White House staffers ushered reporters out of the Oval Office during a meeting with the Denmark Prime Minister.

Reporters were once again escorted out of the Oval Office and prevented from asking President Biden questions at the White House on Monday.

Biden welcomed Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and both world leaders gave approximately four minutes’ worth of remarks on the alliance between their two countries. After the pair discussed the countries’ dedication to assisting Ukraine as well as combating climate change, Biden thanked the press without taking questions as White House staffers escorted them out of the room.

Biden and Frederickson could be seen smirking as the reporters shouted questions that went unanswered. The pair also appeared to converse with each other while ignoring the press. One reporter can be heard asking how Biden views Danish leadership in the world to which Biden could be seen laughing.

President Biden smirking

President Biden smirked as reporters were ushered out of the Oval Office on Monday.

The clip of Biden laughing as the press was prevented from asking questions comes as the latest example of the president avoiding or ridiculing reporters during his administration.

WHITE HOUSE BLASTED FOR RESPONSE TO AMERICANS WHO BELIEVE BIDEN IS CORRUPT: 'THINKS YOU'RE STUPID'

In May, a similar scenario occurred when Biden met with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. Like his meeting with Frederiksen, Biden was seen smirking, chuckling and remaining silent as reporters were herded from the room. This dismissal of the press came during the height of concerns over Trump-era border policy Title 42 being set to expire.

Biden also openly mocked reporters in another Oval Office encounter, this time with Israeli President Isaac Herzog. back in October. As reporters shouted questions, the president imitated the press with raised eyebrows while silently mimicking them talking. He also laughed and slapped his knee as staffers escorted reporters away.

Biden on Donald Trump

President Biden has previously snickered at reporters shouting questions while be escorted out of the room by White House staffers. (White House)

This encounter drew particular ire from the press, including Bloomberg White House correspondent Nancy Cook who showed concern over the president refusing questions just weeks before the 2022 midterm elections.

"The Biden WH seems *particularly intent* on the press not asking any [questions] of POTUS 14 days out from the midterms, w/WH aides screaming in the faces of reporters who try to ask Biden q's following each event today," Cook tweeted.

WATCH: OFFICIAL LEFT SPEECHLESS WHEN ASKED WHETHER BIDEN IS ‘CORRUPT’: ‘NOTHING TO THESE CLAIMS’ 

The White House announced in May that the administration planned to revise rules regarding who can attend press briefings and conferences. Under the new rules, the White House explained that credentials will be revoked if journalists don't act "in a professional manner," followed by suspensions and bans for repeated offenses. 

Karine Jean-Pierre at press briefing

The White House announced in May that it would revise rules regarding who can attend press conferences. (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

This followed several instances of Today News Africa reporter Simon Ateba shouting down White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre for ignoring reporters placed in the back of the room.

Ateba told Fox News Digital, "I think it may be used to kick out unfriendly and tough reporters. The rule will be used against people like me who have been trying hard to ask questions. It's simply a threat against the First Amendment." 

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.