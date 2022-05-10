Kennedy: If Biden isn't responsible for inflation, Jimmy Hoffa died of natural causes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Senate Judiciary Committee member John Kennedy rebuffed President Biden's continued assertion he is not responsible for record inflation and commodity prices.

Kennedy, R-La., said Biden's latest remarks on the subject are further proof the White House "just keeps kicking its own a--."

"He said today, for example, that he bears no responsibility whatsoever for inflation," he added. "I think most Americans are thinking: Right, and Jimmy Hoffa died of natural causes."

Hoffa, a prominent Teamsters leader, disappeared in 1975 in what many believe to be a mob-related hit. Urban legend has long pointed to Giants Stadium as his eventual resting place, while a recent Fox Nation investigation probed a former dump not far from the East Rutherford, N.J., sports complex.

On "Jesse Watters Primetime," Kennedy added that Biden won the Democratic nomination by promising to separate himself from the platform of Vermont socialist Bernie Sanders.

"[He] has tried to emulate Bernie Sanders after 14 months," he said. "We know that President Biden believes in bigger government, higher taxes, more spending, more debt, more regulation, a weaker military's open borders, taxpayer funding, funded abortion on-demand and turning cops into social workers."

Kennedy said that type of governance led to the massive inflation and spikes in commodities prices across the board, adding the president's energy policy continues to worsen such economic strife.

"Here's his energy policy: Wind, solar and wishful thinking — he thinks he can run… the most powerful economy in all of human history without fossil fuels."

Biden, he said, appears to lack "self-awareness" on many of these fronts, and has appeared to choose "the wokers" of the far-left over the middle-of-the-road Americans whom he promised to represent.

If Biden understands the need for less regulation and restrictions on domestic energy production to be the key to economic recovery, Kennedy concluded, he's done the exact opposite.