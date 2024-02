Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Wednesday that President Biden has "real problems" after 13% of Michigan Democrats voted "uncommitted" in the presidential primary.

McCarthy, R-Calif., joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss the potential pushback and demonstrations the Democrats could face at this summer's Democratic National Convention. McCarthy said the situation could unfold similar to the 1968 convention, which was marred by violent protests over the Vietnam War.

"He's got real problems. … I think Chicago will be quite interesting and could repeat the Democratic convention in the past in Chicago. They could have real protests," McCarthy told host Brian Kilmeade.

Biden won Michigan easily Tuesday, claiming his fourth primary victory as he inches closer to securing the Democratic nomination. There were 117 pledged delegates up for grabs in the battleground state.

The "uncommitted" votes were fueled by a movement among the state's Arab-American population to "Abandon Biden" and vote "uncommitted" on primary ballots in protest of Biden's support of Israel's war in Gaza.

"My fear for America itself is the Democratic Party is becoming the party of anti-Israel," said McCarthy.

"Every term I would lead a group of bipartisan members to Israel. Since Tlaib and AOC came in, they make it politically almost impossible for Democrats to go there. You watch what they're openly doing. You watch their votes," McCarthy said.

The protest vote was supported by Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., who said she was "proud" to vote against the president while calling for a "cease-fire" of hostilities in Gaza.

"Hi everyone, it's Rashida. I was proud today to walk in and pull a Democratic ballot and vote uncommitted. We must protect our democracy, we must make sure that our government is about us, about the people," Tlaib said in a video message shared by Listen To Michigan, a group supporting the protests against Biden in the primary. "When 74% of Democrats in Michigan support a ceasefire yet President Biden is not hearing us, this is the way we can use our democracy to say listen."

McCarthy was asked by Kilmeade about a Biden aide reportedly expressing "regret" over the administration's handling of the Israel-Hamas war.

"You know what? That sends the message to Iran to go after our troops a little more. You've got to have strength. You've got to be able to have a principle when you're the President of the United States. This is why I question that. Joe Biden, his biggest problem he can't solve is his age and he flip-flops too much. That is not what the country needs right now," McCarthy responded.

Former President Trump won the Republican primary with 68.2% of the vote and Biden won the Democratic primary with 81.1%.

The results continue to lead to an all-but-certain rematch in 2024, with Biden expected to easily win the Democratic nomination and face off against Trump, who has a commanding lead in the GOP primary.

