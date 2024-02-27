Biden wins Michigan despite pushback from Arab-American voters

President Biden secured another Democratic Primary victory in Michigan despite late pushback from Arab-American voters upset over the president's support for Israel's war in Gaza.

Biden won Michigan easily Tuesday, according to a projection from the Associated Press, claiming his fourth primary victory as he inches closer to securing the Democratic nomination. There were 117 pledged delegates up for grabs in the battleground state.

The landslide victory comes despite a movement among the state's Arab-American population to "Abandon Biden" and vote "uncommitted" on primary ballots in protest of Biden's support of Israel's war in Gaza.

The protest was supported by Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., who said Tuesday that she was "proud" to vote against the president in the primary election while calling for a "ceasefire" of hostilities in Gaza.

"Hi everyone, it's Rashida. I was proud today to walk in and pull a Democratic ballot and vote uncommitted. We must protect our democracy, we must make sure that our government is about us, about the people," Tlaib said in a video message shared by Listen To Michigan, a group supporting the protests against Biden in the primary. "When 74% of Democrats in Michigan support a ceasefire yet President Biden is not hearing us, this is the way we can use our democracy to say listen."

Nevertheless, Biden emerged victorious again in his bid to represent the Democratic Party for another presidential election, setting up a potential rematch with former President Donald Trump.

Michigan promises to be a key swing state in that potential rematch, having voted for Trump in 2016 by under one percentage point before flipping to Biden in 2020 by less than three percent.

The president, who has yet to lose a state in this year's primary, will now shift his focus to "Super Tuesday," when voters in 14 states and American Samoa will head to the polls to vote for their preferred presidential candidate.

The results continue to lead to an all-but-certain rematch in 2024, with Biden expected to easily win the Democratic nomination and faceoff with Trump, who has a commanding lead in the GOP primary.