Biden hammered for seeming confused during Veterans Day wreath laying: ‘Just so embarrassing’

One X user remarked, 'Our enemies must be shaking in their boots'

Gabriel Hays By Gabriel Hays Fox News
Published
President Biden appears momentarily unsure of protocol during Veterans Day ceremony

President Biden appeared briefly unsure of protocol during Veteran's Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery on Saturday.

Social media users reacted with shock and ridicule over a clip of President Biden appearing to forget what he was supposed to be doing at the official Veterans Day memorial at Arlington National Cemetery on Saturday.

X users tore into Biden for freezing at the wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and having to be directed where to stand by U.S. service members attending to the solemn memorial.

One called it "so embarrassing."

President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden was mocked on social media for appearing confused during the Veterans Day ceremony at Arlington National Ceremony this weekend. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Video of the event captured Biden placing the wreath in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Saturday while Vice President Kamala Harris, representatives of the U.S. Armed Forces, and a large crowd of civilian guests looked on.

Once given the wreath by a U.S. Army service member, the president transferred it to the stand in front of the tomb. As Biden turned away from the wreath, he hesitated, unsure of where to go. He turned around to face the service member. 

Biden waited for the service member to give him a signal or cue of where to go next. The service member stretched out his arm, directing the president to get back in line next to the vice president for the rest of the ceremony.

Trumpeter during Pearl Harbor ceremony

A trumpeter from the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Band plays "Taps" during military funeral honors at Arlington National Cemetery. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery)

X users had a field day with the clumsy choreography once a clip of it was shared by the RNC Research account. The account added the caption, "Biden gets confused (again)."

Podcast host and YouTuber Tyler Zed commented, "Our enemies must be shaking in their boots."

Talk radio host Michael Brown blasted Biden’s handlers for allowing the president to look confused at the ceremony, saying, "Time to go home. Pathetic at such a solemn ceremony. We shouldn't laugh at this. Instead we should recognize the Commander-in-Chief is incapable of being the CnC. Someone stop this madness. Looking to you @FLOTUS. Do you love him? Take him home."

GOP Rapid Response Director Jake Schneider said, "This is just so embarrassing."

In another post, Schneider added, "Joe Roomba back at it again," and tagged comedian Shane Gillis, who originally joked that Biden’s motion tends to resemble that of a Roomba, a self-guided robot vacuum. 

Veterans Day tribute from Arlington, Virginia Video

Gabriel Hays is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. 