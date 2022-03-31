Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Biden's 'use it or lose it' policy could discourage future investment: Energy expert

He says drilling wells is optional

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Energy expert breaks down 'federal leases' on oil wells Video

Energy expert breaks down 'federal leases' on oil wells

ClearView Energy Partners' Kevin Book weighs in on President Biden calling on Congress to force oil companies to pay fees for unused leases on 'Special Report.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

ClearView Energy Partners' Kevin Book joined "Special Report" Thursday to weigh in on President Biden calling on Congress to enforce stricter policies for oil companies with unused leases. 

KEVIN BOOK: When you buy a federal lease, you have a 10-year contract with the government. It is an option, not an obligation, to drill a well. You apply for a permit and get a permit, and you drill a well, you're producing. You get to keep the lease. Otherwise, you have to give it back to the federal government, which is to say you lose it within that contract period anyway. In terms of charging a fee after the fact, after the bidder on the lease has already bid and received the lease — those are changing the terms of the deal after the deal. You can do it. Congress can do it if they can pass it. I don't think they can. But if they do, it could discourage investment in the future.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

The Biden administration is betting on a 'short war': Energy expert Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.